Meigs-Fairland moved to noon Friday

Due to the current and impending inclement weather within the area, the Division III district baseball championship game between Meigs and Fairland at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium has been postponed until noon Friday. The second district final between Zane Trace and Minford on Thursday night was also postponed and will be played at 4 p.m. Friday, also at VA Memorial Stadium. The Thursday postponements and reschedulings were announced just after noon by tournament director Chad Jenkins on behalf of the OHSAA. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

