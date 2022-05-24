White Falcons mercy Man, 10-0

MASON, W.Va. — One more win, and it’s off to Charleston.

The Wahama baseball team started its regional play in a big way, with a 10-0 home win against the Man Hillbillies in six innings Monday evening in Game 1 of the Region IV series.

The road team threatened early, getting a runner in scoring position.

However, the White Falcons (24-5) stranded the runner and got two runs of their own in the bottom of the first inning.

First, Logan Roach doubled to bring in Ethyn Barnitz.

Roach himself came home after an Aaron Henry single.

After both teams went down in order in the second, the White and Red got four more runs in the third inning.

A single by Ethan Gray brought in Barnitz to score.

An error committed by the Hillbillies (20-10) allowed Roach and Gray to touch home.

The third inning was completed by Bryce Zuspan bringing home Trey Ohlinger with a single.

Barnitz got his second run by hammering a solo homer into left field in the fourth inning.

Henry followed that up in the fifth inning by hitting a single to advance Roach and Barnitz home.

With only one run to go before the mercy rule, Nathan Fields achieved that missing run by hitting a single to bring in Hayden Lloyd, giving the home team the victory.

Wahama head coach Billy Zuspan said he could not ask for a better series-opening perfomance from his team.

“These boys came out ready to play,” he said. “My wife is a teacher at the school, and she said throughout the schoolday today, these boys weren’t nervous. They were ready to play some baseball.”

While he is happy with the performance, he acknowledged the series isn’t over yet.

“The job’s not over,” he said. “We still have to go to their field and get a win there. There’s still a lot of baseball to be played.”

The White Falcons outhit their opponents 11-1, while committing no errors.

Leading the White and Red in hits were Roach, Ohlinger and Lloyd with two each.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Barnitz, Gray, Henry, Zuspan and Fields.

Barnitz led the way in runs with four, while Henry led in RBIs with three.

Getting the lone hit for the Hillbillies came from Jace Adkins.

Notching the win on the mound for the White Falcons was Zachary Fields, who allowed one run, no runs and two walks while striking out four in four innings pitched.

Game 2 will be at Man Tuesday at 6 p.m.

If necessary, the decisive Game 3 would be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Claflin Stadium.

