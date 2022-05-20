Locals land 16 on TVC Ohio squads

The Ohio Valley Publishing area landed 16 total selections on the All-Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division baseball and softball teams for the 2022 campaign, as voted on by the coaches within the division.

Meigs led the local programs with nine total honorees, six of which came from the baseball team after the Marauders won the league crown in outright fashion this spring.

Junior Ethan Stewart was named the defensive player of the year in the TVC Ohio after dominating almost all opponents on the mound this fall.

Stewart was joined by teammates Drew Dodson, Conner Imboden, Jake Martin, Layne Stanley and Lucas Finlaw on the all-league baseball team on behalf of MHS.

River Valley — which placed sixth in the league standings — was represented by Mason Rhodes, Cole Johnson and Garrett Facemire on the All-TVC Ohio baseball squad.

Derrick Welsh of Athens was named the TVC Ohio offensive player of the year, while Wellston skipper Morgan Stevens won coach of the year honors.

River Valley joined both Athens and Nelsonville-York in a 3-way tie for third in the final TVC Ohio softball standings.

The Lady Raiders were represented by Abbigail Hollanbaugh, Brooklyn Sizemore, Grace Hash and Riley Bradley.

The Lady Marauders placed sixth overall and were represented by Lily Dugan, Mara Hall and Delana Wright.

Jenna Johnston of Wellston was the offensive player of the year, while Kerrigan Ward of Vinton County was named the top defender in the TVC Ohio. Wayne Dicken of Nelsonville-York was named coach of the year in softball.

The 2022 All-TVC Hocking squads will be released over the weekend and appear in the Tuesday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel.

Below are the complete 2022 All-TVC Ohio teams for both baseball and softball.

2022 All-TVC Ohio softball team

WELLSTON (11-1): Jenna Johnston, Hannah Potts, Sadie Henry, Kamryn Karr, Chloie Burgett, Neveah Ousley.

VINTON COUNTY (9-3): Kerrigan Ward, Taylor Houdasheldt, Breanna Sexton, Rylee Ousley, Sydney Smith.

ATHENS (6-6): Kendra Hammonds, Olivia Banks, Ashleigh James, Taylor Orcutt.

NELSONVILLE-YORK (6-6): Ryleigh Giffin, Trinity Shockey, Abby Riffle.

RIVER VALLEY (6-6): Abbigail Hollanbaugh, Brooklyn Sizemore, Grace Hash, Riley Bradley.

MEIGS (4-8): Lily Dugan, Mara Hall, Delana Wright.

ALEXANDER (0-12): Jaycie Jordan, Chloe Payne.

Offensive player of the year:

Jenna Johnston, Wellston.

Defensive player of the year:

Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County.

Coach of the year:

Wayne Dicken, Nelsonville-York.

2022 All-TVC Ohio baseball team

MEIGS (10-2): Ethan Stewart, Drew Dodson, Conner Imboden, Jake Martin, Layne Stanley, Lucas Finlaw.

WELLSTON (9-3): Logan Martin, Jeremiah Frisby, Austin Fetherolf, Zach Wilbur, Josh Jackson.

ATHENS (8-4): Derrick Welsh, Landon Wheatley.

NELSONVILLE-YORK (5-7): Drew Douglas, Hudson Stalder, Leighton Loge.

VINTON COUNTY (5-7): Dawson Brown, River Hayes, Bryant Brisker, Jarrett Wells, Brayden West, Parker Shonborn.

RIVER VALLEY (3-9): Mason Rhodes, Cole Johnson, Garrett Facemire.

ALEXANDER (2-10): Jace Ervin, Dylan Phillips.

Offensive player of the year:

Derrick Welsh, Athens.

Defensive player of the year:

Ethan Stewart, Meigs.

Coach of the year:

Morgan Stevens, Wellston.

By Bryan Walters [email protected]

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

