Wahama returning to state

HARTFORD, W.Va. — As the saying goes, defense wins championships.

The Wahama softball team showed this in a 3-1 victory at home against the Man Lady Hillbillies Wednesday evening to win the Region IV championship for the second year in a row.

Wahama won game one at Man by a score of 2-0 Tuesday.

The Lady Falcons (26-2) got on the board early, with Morgan Christian hitting a double to bring home Amber Wolfe in the bottom of the first inning.

Both teams’ defenses held strong in the second inning, with both squads going 3-and-out.

The White and Red got some offense going in the third inning, getting a runner all the way to third, but were unable to score.

After suffering a no-hitter in game one, the Lady Hillbillies (13-6) got their first hit of the series in the top of the fourth inning.

The Lady Falcons got some insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring three.

The scoring started when Wolfe hit a sac-fly to bring in Mikie Lieving to score.

Lauren Noble followed that up with a solo home run into left-center field to improve the home team’s score to 3-0.

The Lady Hillbillies got on the board in the top of the sixth, netting one run.

Things could have been worse for the White and Red, had a Man runner not been caught stealing second for the final out.

Down to the final three outs separating them from state, Wahama forced the Lady Hillbillies to go 3-and-out to seal the victory.

Head coach Chris Noble said he is proud of how his team performed during the series.

“It feels great,” he said. “These girls have done a great job these last few days. Mikie pitched excellent, and the whole team played really well.”

Noble also acknowledged the Man pitcher, Morgan Cooper.

“We did the best we could to prepare for her,” he said. “Morgan is a great pitcher and she had two really good nights.”

The Lady Falcons outhit their opponents 6-3 and committed two errors.

Leading the White and Red in hits was Christian with two.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Lieving, Wolfe, Noble and Elissa Hoffman.

Leading the Lady Hillbillies in hits was McKinley Cline with two.

Lieving got the win in the pitchers circle for the Lady Falcons, allowing three hits, one run and one walk while striking out seven in seven innings pitched.

The Lady Falcons open state tournament play in game two Wednesday, taking on the Midland Trail Lady Patriots 30 minutes after game one.

The Wahama softball team poses with their regional championship plaque after besting the Man Lady Hillbillies 3-1 Wednesday evening in Hartford, W.Va.

