Ohio district track meets begin

And they are off and running.

The ‘Buckeye’ side of the Ohio Valley Publishing area has hit full stride as all six area schools have scored points following Day 1 of the Division II and Division III southeast district track and field championships being respectively held at Meigs High School and Nelsonville-York High School.

Eastern, Southern and South Gallia all secured points on Monday evening at the D-3 competition, and each school has already advanced at least one athlete on to the regional level next week.

Kayla Evans secured a regional berth for the Lady Tornadoes with a third place finish of 5 feet in the high jump final.

No other local athletes secured a top-4 finish at the district tournament during Day 1 finals.

Adena leads the girls meet after three events with 28 points. Southern is sixth with 10 points, while South Gallia (4) and Eastern (3) respectively sit ninth and 10th out of 11 scoring teams.

Huntington currently leads the D-3 boys meet through four events with 28 points. The Eagles are eighth out of 13 scoring teams with eight points, while the Rebels (5) and Tornadoes (2) are currently ninth and 11th overall.

The EHS quartet of Connor Nolan, Brayden O’Brien, Koen Sellers and Rylee Barrett secured a regional berth with a runner-up effort in the 4x800m relay with a time of 8:48.14.

Levi Wolford is also headed to regionals for SGHS after placing fourth in the long jump with a distance of 21 feet, 2 inches.

As for the Division II meet through one day, only Chanee Cremeens of Gallia Academy has secured a regional berth after winning the shot put championship with a throw of 37 feet, 2 inches.

The Blue Angels are fourth in the Day 1 standings with 11 points through three events. Warren leads the girls competition with 28 points, while the Lady Raiders have four points and are ninth out of 12 scoring teams.

Warren also leads the boys field through four events with 21 points. Both Gallia Academy and River Valley are tied for fifth with 12 points, while Meigs sits eighth out of 15 scoring teams with 10 points.

The remainder of the Division II and Division III southeast district track and field championships will be held on Saturday.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

