Blue Devils fall in extras, 2-1

CENTENARY, Ohio — Things were about as even as they could be through nine innings … and then came the 10th.

Bryce Parsons delivered a 1-out double in the top of the 10th that allowed Cannan Griffith to score, which ultimately allowed visiting Hillsboro to sneak away from Bob Eastman Ball Field Monday night with a 2-1 extra-innings triumph in a Division II sectional semifinal contest in Gallia County.

The 11th seeded Indians (7-14) found themselves entrenched in a pitcher’s duel for the better part of regulation and beyond, as the host Blue Devils (15-9) had matching totals of one run and four hits as both squads entered the final frame.

Griffith started the top half of the 10th with a single and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt from Spencer Wyckoff, then Parsons followed with a double to right center that allowed Griffith to score for the second time in the contest while giving HHS a 2-1 edge.

GAHS — the six seed in the bracket — went down in order in the home half of the 10th, allowing the Indians to move on to the sectional final and face Unioto on Wednesday.

Griffith’s first run scored gave HHS a 1-0 advantage in the top of the third as he received a 1-out walk, stole second and third, then came around on a single from Wyckoff.

Gallia Academy quickly countered in the bottom of the third as Brayden Burris singled, advanced to second a Conner Roe sacrifice and eventually scored on an error for a 1-all contest through three complete.

The Blue Devils left runners stranded at first and second in both the fifth and sixth innings, while the guests stranded runners on the corners in the first and third frames … as well as runners at first and second at the end of the fourth and sixth innings.

The Indians outhit GAHS by a 6-4 overall margin and also committed three of the four errors in the contest. HHS also stranded nine of the 16 runners left on base.

Griffith, Wyckoff, Parsons, Corbin Willey, Quintin Captain and Brayden Cochran had a hit each for the victors.

Burris, Dalton Mershon, Cole Hines and Mason Smith had a safety apiece in the setback for GAHS.

Smith took the tough-luck loss for the hosts after surrendering one earned run, three hits and one walk over 2.1 innings of relief while striking out one. Zane Loveday allowed one earned run, three hits and six walks over 7.2 frames while fanning 17.

Quintin Captain picked up the win after allowing one unearned run, four hits and three walks over nine innings while striking out 11. Gavin Thompson picked up the save with one strikeout in one inning of perfect relief.

Meigs rolls past Spartans, 16-1

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Apparently the rally caps were really working.

Visiting Alexander built a 1-0 through an inning of play, but the Meigs baseball team countered with 16 unanswered runs and ultimately cruised to a 16-1 mercy-rule victory on Monday night in a Division III sectional semifinal contest in Meigs County.

The 26th seeded Spartans established their lone advantage as Viny doubled in Ervin with two away in the opening frame, but the guests managed only two baserunners over their next four innings at the plate.

The seventh seeded Marauders (15-5), on the other hand, followed their down in order bottom half of the first by sending eight hitters to the plate in the second frame — which resulted in three runs on five hits and one walk.

Theron Eberts singled in both Drew Dodson and Caleb Burnem for a permanent lead of 2-1, then Eberts came around on a 2-out double from Layne Stanley for a 3-1 edge through two complete.

Eberts doubled home Burnem in the third for a 4-1 cushion, then the hosts sent 15 batters to the plate in the home half of the fourth — which yielded a dozen runs on seven hits and five walks.

The final blow was a grand slam home run off the bat of Ethan Stewart with two away in the fourth, making it a 16-1 contest through four full frames.

Oberhausser provided a 2-out single for AHS in the top of the fifth, but a 3-pitch strikeout followed to end the game.

With the win, the Marauders will now host 10th seeded Adena on Thursday in the D-3 sectional final at 5 p.m.

Meigs outhit the guests by a 15-5 overall margin and both teams played an error-free contest. AHS also stranded four of the seven runners left on base.

Eberts led MHS with three hits, followed by Stewart, Burnem, Joey Young, Conner Imboden and Jake Martin with two safeties apiece. Stanley and Lucas Finlaw also had a hit each for the hosts.

Stewart and Young drove in matching team-highs of four RBIs, while Burnem paced the Marauders with three runs scored.

Dodson worked four innings for the win, allowing one earned run and four hits while striking out seven. Phillips took the loss for the Spartans after surrendering 10 earned runs, 12 hits and three walks over 3.2 frames while fanning one.

Oberhausser, Ervin, Shultz, Viny and Ross had a hit apiece in the setback for Alexander.

Marauders win, host Adena in sectional final

By Bryan Walters [email protected]

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

