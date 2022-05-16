White Falcons force Game 3

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — A loss avenged, with some dingers hit along the way.

The Wahama baseball team took down the Ravenswood Red Devils on the road 9-2 Saturday morning in the Region IV Section 2 final round.

The win came after the White Falcons (22-5) lost to the Red Devils (12-11) at home Wednesday by a score of 11-10 in the winners’ bracket final.

Senior Ethyn Barnitz started Saturday’s game in a big way, hitting a leadoff home run into left-center field to give the White and Red the early lead.

Aaron Henry kept things going in the first with a single to bring home Logan Roach.

After the Wahama defense made the Red Devils go 3-and-out in the first two innings, the White Falcons got their second home run in the third when Ethan Gray hit one over the left field wall.

In the fourth inning, a single hit by Roach brought in Bryce Zuspan.

In the fifth, the White and Red were able to load the bases with two outs, and Nathan Manuel walked home to give the White Falcons a 5-0 lead.

However, the Red Devils were finally able to get runners home, scoring two in the bottom of the fifth.

The White Falcons got the insurance runs they needed in the top of the seventh, scoring four runs to take that definitive 9-2 lead.

The scoring started when Barnitz brought home Hayden Lloyd with a single.

Gray hit a sac-fly to allow Blake Henry to score.

Aaron put the cherry on top with a 2-run homer to bring home himself and Barnitz.

Getting the win on the mound for the White Falcons was Aaron, who allowed four hits, two runs and three walks while striking out nine in six innings pitched.

Aaron said this win will help him and his team get the momentum they need heading into the final game of sectionals.

“I feel like we will have a huge advantage over Ravenswood at home,” he said. “I think we have what it takes to win the section again.”

When on the mound, Aaron said he makes sure to stay calm.

“I have to stay stone cold,” he said. “Don’t let any emotion show, as hard as that can be.”

When asked whether he considers a 9-strikeout performance, along with a 2-run dinger, a good day, Aaron simply smiled.

“It’s pretty good. It feels good,” he said.

The White Falcons outhit their opponents 15-5.

Leading the White and Red in hits were Barnitz and Roach with three each.

Behind them with two hits were Gray, Aaron, Manuel and Chandler McClanahan.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting was Zuspan.

Barnitz led in runs with two while Aaron led in RBIs with three.

The White Falcons booked their spot in the section finals with a 12-2 win at home against the Calhoun Red Devils Friday evening.

The White and Red opened Friday’s ballgame up with a 7-run first inning and didn’t look back from there.

Calhoun (5-10) were able to get a run in the third and fourth innings.

Wahama scored four more runs in the final three innings to take the win.

The White Falcons outhit their opponents 14-4.

Leading the way in hits was Trey Ohlinger with three.

Behind him with two hits were Barnitz, Roach and Lloyd.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Gray, Aaron, Manuel, Zuspan and McClanahan.

Getting the win on the mound was Zuspan, who allowed three hits, two runs and five walks while striking out eight in 3.1 innings pitched.

