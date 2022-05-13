Wahama advances to regionals

HARTFORD, W.Va. — A feat so nice, they did it thrice.

The Wahama softball team defeated the Gilmer County Lady Titans 8-2 at home Thursday evening to claim the Region IV Section 2 championship.

This is the Lady Falcons’ (24-2) third consecutive section title.

The Lady Titans (13-8) threatened early in Thursday’s ballgame, loading the bases, but the Lady Falcon defense held tough, not allowing any runner to score.

In the bottom of the first, Mikie Lieving hit a leadoff home run into left field to give the White and Red the early lead.

After a scoreless second inning, the Lady Falcons struck again when Morgan Christian hit a single to bring in Amber Wolfe.

The home team got more of the offense they were used to in the bottom of the fourth inning, netting four runs.

The scoring started when a double hit by Lieving brought home Elissa Hoffman and Bailee Bumgarner.

Another double hit by Lauren Noble brought in Lieving.

Noble herself scored after a third double hit by Christian.

The Lady Titans got on the board in the fifth inning, scoring a run.

However, the Lady Falcons responded with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Emma Knapp hit a line drive to left field for a double, allowing Noble to come home.

Christian hit a grounder which resulted in Wahama’s first out of the inning, but it still gave Knapp the opportunity to score.

The Blue and Red were able to get one more run in the final inning, but could go no further, giving the hosts the section title.

The Lady Falcons will face a familair foe in the Region IV series in Man, who they defeated in their state championship-winning season last year.

Although the White and Red had not faced the Lady Hillbillies during the regular season, Wahama head coach Chris Noble said it will be business as usual for him and his team.

“We’ll get out and practice tomorrow and Saturday morning before their prom, and we’ll hopefully get another good practice in Monday afternoon,” he said. “Man has a really good pitcher so we’ll make sure we’re ready.”

The Lady Falcons outhit their opponents 11-9 and committed two errors to Gilmer County’s one.

Leading the White and Red in hits was Lauren Noble with four.

Behind her with three hits was Lieving.

Netting two hits was Christian.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Knapp and Hoffman.

Lieving and Noble led in runs with two each, while the former and Christian led in RBIs with three each.

Leading the Lady Titans in hits was Smith with four.

Getting the win in the pitchers circle for the Lady Falcons was Lieving, who allowed nine hits, two runs and no walks while striking out eight in seven innings pitched.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Wahama senior Bailee Bumgarner (5) clips a Lady Titan pitch during the Region IV Section 2 title game against Gilmer County Thursday evening in Hartford, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/05/web1_5.14-Wah-Bumgarner.jpg Wahama senior Bailee Bumgarner (5) clips a Lady Titan pitch during the Region IV Section 2 title game against Gilmer County Thursday evening in Hartford, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries [email protected]

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100