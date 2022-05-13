Local teams compete at Meigs Open

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — One last run through before the start of the postseason.

The track and field teams from River Valley, Gallia Academy, Wahama, Eastern, South Gallia all gathered at Farmers Bank Stadium on Tuesday night to take part in the 12-team Meigs Open hosted by Meigs High School.

Warren ultimately came away with top honors in both the boys and girls divisions after posting respective wins of five points and 41.5 points over each of the fields.

The Lady Warriors posted a winning mark of 125 points, with RVHS placing second with 83.5 points. The Blue Angels (67.5), Lady Marauders (45) and Lady Falcons (31) respectively placed fourth, eighth and ninth overall.

The Lady Rebels (17) and Lady Eagles (14) took up the final two spots in the 12-team field.

Lauren Twyman earned two event titles for the Lady Raiders after winning the 800-meter run (2:26.16) and 1600m run (5:40.76) events, while Becka Cadle secured the 300m hurdles crown with a winning time of 50.55 seconds.

Twyman, Kate Nutter, Grace Heffernan and Ally Denny also captured the 4x800m relay with a winning time of 10:45.26.

GAHS landed two event crowns as Chanee Cremeens won the discus (107-3) and Callie Wilson claimed the pole vault (11-6) title.

Ryleigh Halley won the shot put (32-1) for SGHS, while Lacey Neal secured the 100m dash crown with a time of 13.64 seconds.

The Warriors posted a winning score of 85.5 points in the boys meet, with Ironton ending up second with 80.5 points. Both Meigs and Wahama tied for third place with 72 points.

The Blue Devils (58), Raiders (44) and Rebels (27.5) respectively placed sixth, ninth and 11th overall.

The Marauders earned three event titles as Conlee Burnem won the 100m dash (11.52), Braylon Harrison won the high jump (6-0), and Matthew Barr claimed the pole vault (13-2) crown.

Rowen Gerlach captured two titles for the White Falcons in the shot put (46-4.5) and discus (141-4) events.

The GAHS quartet of Mason Skidmore, Braydn Simmons, Hunter Shamblin and Daunevyn Woodson won the 4x100m relay with a time of 43.66 seconds. Wilton Long also won the 300m hurdles (44.09) for the Blue Devils.

Cody Wooten, Ethan Schultz, Justin Stump and Michael Conkle joined up to win the 4x800m relay for RVHS with a winning mark of 9:09.37.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the Meigs Open held Tuesday at Meigs High School.

