White Falcons whip Calhoun, 9-1

MASON, W.Va. — Stick a fork in this one.

The Wahama baseball team defeated the Calhoun Red Devils 9-1 at home Tuesday evening in the second round of the Region IV Section 2 Tournament.

After a scoreless first inning, the White Falcons (20-4) got on the board with two runs in the second.

The White and Red defense also started out hot, keeping the Red Devils (3-9) hitless until the fourth inning.

The home team themselves didn’t find the home plate again until the bottom of the sixth inning, netting seven runs.

The scoring got started when Ethyn Barnitz hit a solo home run into left field.

A few at-bats later, Trey Ohlinger was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Ethan Gray got walked home next.

After Aaron Henry came home on a wild pitch, Hayden Lloyd singled to let Ohlinger score.

Lloyd and Blake Henry scored on an error to wrap up the 7-run penultimate inning.

The Red Devils could only manage one run before the final out was called.

The White Falcons outhit their opponents 6-3.

Getting a hit for the White and Red were Barnitz, Gray, Henry, Lloyd, Logan Roach and Bryce Zuspan.

Henry and Ohlinger led in runs with two each, while Barnitz led in RBIs with the same number.

Getting the three hits for the Red Devils were Trevor Collins, Ian Persinger and Kade Swearingen.

Notching the win on the mound for the White Falcons was Bryce Zuspan, who allowed no hits, no runs and one walk while striking out four in 1.2 innings pitched.

Big Blacks fall to Indians, 9-2

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant baseball team were defeated on the road 9-2 by the Sissonville Indians Tuesday evening in the second round of the Region IV Section 1 Tournament.

While the home team scored the first two runs of Tuesday’s ballgame, the Big Blacks (9-16) scored two runs of their own to tie the game up.

Zander Watson grounded out to help bring Brylan Williamson home, and a Caleb Hatfield single brought Casey Killingsworth in to score.

However, the Indians (19-6) answered with five runs in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead back.

The Black and Red were only able to get past second base one more time over the course of the last five innings, while the home team scored a run in the fifth and sixth innings.

The Big Blacks were outhit 10-5 by their opponents.

Leading the Black and Red in hits were Killingsworth and Hatfield with two each.

Rounding out the Point Pleasant hitting was Hunter Lilly.

Leading the Indians in hits was Tristen Portz with three.

Getting the loss on the mound for the Big Blacks was Williamson, who allowed five hits, seven runs and six walks while striking out three in 2.2 innings pitched.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Wahama senior Zachary Fields (27) winds up a pitch during a baseball game against the Calhoun Red Devils Tuesday evening in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/05/web1_5.12-Wah-Fields.jpg Wahama senior Zachary Fields (27) winds up a pitch during a baseball game against the Calhoun Red Devils Tuesday evening in Mason, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries [email protected]

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.