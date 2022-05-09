Baseball postseason dates announced

The high school postseason is just around the corner, but the roads to the district tournament were paved last weekend as the 2022 OHSAA Southeast District baseball tournaments were officially released for all four divisions throughout the state.

A half-dozen Ohio Valley Publishing schools — Gallia Academy, Meigs, River Valley, Southern, South Gallia and Eastern — now know where their opening games will be and who they will be facing in their respective sectional matchups.

Only one of the six area programs needs a single win to get out of sectional play, while the other five squads need at least two victories to advance to their respective district tournaments.

Starting in Division IV, Southern is the lone area program facing a 1-and-done in getting to the district tournament as the Tornadoes earned the nine seed and travels to eighth seeded Manchester for a sectional final matchup at5 p.m. Thursday, May 17.

Also in the Chillicothe 2 bracket of Division IV is South Gallia, which earned a 20 seed and travels to 13th seeded Portsmouth Clay for a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14.

Eastern — the 11th seed in the D-4 Chillicothe 1 bracket — welcomes 22 seed Sciotoville East for a sectional semifinal contest at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14.

Gallia Academy ended up coming away with the highest overall seed in the area after landing the six seed in Division II. The Blue Devils host 11th seeded Hillsboro in a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Monday, May 16.

Meigs came away with the seven seed in the Chillicothe 1 bracket of Division III and will host 26th seeded Alexander in a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Monday, May 16.

River Valley, also in the D-3 Chillicothe 1 bracket, came away with the 22 seed and will travel to 11th seeded Lynchburg-Clay for a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Monday, May 16.

Visit ohsaa.org for complete pairings and brackets of the 2022 OHSAA Southeast District baseball tournament.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia Academy senior Dalton Mershon swings at a pitch during a May 4 baseball game against Fairland in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/05/web1_GA-Mershon.jpg Gallia Academy senior Dalton Mershon swings at a pitch during a May 4 baseball game against Fairland in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters [email protected]

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.