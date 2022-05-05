Dragons burn Gallia Academy, 6-1

CENTENARY, Ohio — A bit of a blow for the Blue Devils to recover from.

The Gallia Academy baseball team had a chance to clinch a share of the league title on Wednesday night, but visiting Fairland left the door wide open with a 6-1 decision during an Ohio Valley Conference matchup at Bob Eastman Field.

The Blue Devils (14-5, 11-2 OVC) never led as the Dragons built a 2-0 lead in the top of the second, but the hosts rallied with a run in the sixth as Mason Smith walked with the bases loaded, allowing Cole Hines to score for a 2-1 deficit.

FHS, however, countered with four runs in the top half of the seventh and turned a tightly-contested contest into a 5-run cushion.

Fairland outhit the hosts by an 8-5 overall margin, with GAHS committing the only two errors in the game. Both teams stranded six runners apiece on base.

Hines, Zane Loveday, Dalton Mershon, Conner Roe and Matt Liberati had a hit each for the Blue Devils.

Cummings and Rogers had two hits apiece to lead Fairland. Cummings also drove in a team-high two RBIs.

Trevathan picked up the win after allowing one earned run, five hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out nine. Maddux Camden took the loss after surrendering six runs (four earned), eight hits and two walks over seven frames while fanning seven.

GAHS and Portsmouth now have two losses each in the league standings as of Wednesday night, while Fairland has a single loss and a handful of makeup games to get in.

Tornadoes sweep South Gallia, 22-1

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Well, at least they are consistent.

The South Gallia baseball team built a 1-0 lead in the first inning for the second straight time this spring, and visiting Southern responded with 22 unanswered runs Wednesday night during a 22-1 mercy-rule decision in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Gallia County.

The Tornadoes (10-3, 9-1 TVC Hocking) — who trailed 1-0 after a half-inning in a 16-2 win in Racine back on April 26 — scored three times in the second, then tacked on a 13-spot in the third for a sizable 16-1 advantage.

SHS added another run in the fourth and scored five more times in the fifth to complete the mercy-rule sweep.

The Tornadoes outhit SGHS by an 11-2 overall margin, with the Rebels (2-11, 0-6) committing all five errors in the contest. Southern benefitted from eight walks and stranded seven of the 10 runners left on base.

Kaiden Michael, Brayden Otto and Cade Anderson led SHS with two hits apiece, followed by Derek Griffith, Brandon Laudermilt, Josiah Smith, Gryphon Thomas and Aaron Vance with a safety apiece.

Otto drive in a team-best three RBIs and also joined Laudermilt in scoring four runs apiece.

Wendel Unroe produced the lone hit for the Rebels. Briar Williams scored the lone run and Alex Oram provided the team’s only RBI.

Marauders take home victory against Athens

THE PLAINS, Ohio — The Meigs baseball team took home a 4-0 road win against the Athens Bulldogs in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

After the opening inning went scoreless, the Marauders (10-5, 9-2 TVC Ohio) scored their first run in the second.

The Maroon and Gold got the rest of their runs in the top of the fourth inning, scoring three.

The Marauders outhit their opponents 7-6.

Leading the Maroon and Gold in hits was Jake Martin with two.

Rounding out the Meigs hitting were Layne Stanley, Ethan Stewart, Drew Dodson, Joey Young and Conner Imboden.

Young led in runs with two while Martin led in RBIs with three.

Leading the Bulldogs in hits was Derrick Welsh with two.

Getting the win on the mound for the Marauders was Stewart, who allowed six hits, no runs and three walks while striking out 15 in seven innings pitched.

