Lady Knights fall to Poca, 9-4

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A stumble to start the postseason.

The Point Pleasant softball team were defeated 9-4 at home by the Poca Lady Dots Tuesday evening in the first round of the Region IV, Section 1 tournament.

The Lady Dots (7-19) got some key runs right away in Tuesday’s ballgame, scoring four runs in the opening inning.

Needing to respond quickly, the Lady Knights (15-11) got a run of their own in the bottom of the inning to slightly cut into the Red and Silver lead.

However, Poca got three more runs in the second inning to extend their lead to 7-1.

The Black and Red had their highest-scoring inning in the third, getting two runs.

Julia Parsons reached home on an error and Tayah Fetty scored after a sac-fly hit by Hayley Keefer.

While the Lady Dots were able to slightly add to their lead by getting one run in the third and fourth innings, the home team could only get one more run on the board before the end of the game.

The Lady Knights were outhit 13-5 by their opponents.

Getting a hit for the Black and Red were Fetty, Keefer, Parsons, Victoria Musser and Haley Bryant.

Leading the Lady Dots in hits were Lindzie Runion and Jenna Cook with two each.

Getting the loss in the pitchers circle for the Lady Knights was Krysten Stroud, who allowed 11 hits, nine runs and one walk while striking out two in 3.1 innings pitched.

Blue Devils blank Jeeps, 7-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Gallia Academy baseball team shutout the South Webster Jeeps at home by a score of 7-0 Tuesday evening.

After the first two innings of Tuesday’s ballgame went scoreless, the Blue Devils (15-4) got two runs in the bottom of the third.

The Blue and White kept the offense going with one run in the fourth and capped things off with a 4-run inning in the sixth.

The Jeeps (1-5) couldn’t get any of their runners home throughout the seven innings, allowing the home team to cruise to a victory.

The Blue Devils outhit their opponents 11-5.

Leading the Blue and White in hits was Maddux Camden with four.

Behind him with two hits were Dalton Mershon and Brayden Burris.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy hitting were Cole Hines, Zane Loveday and Peyton Owens.

Loveday and Camden led in runs with two each, while the former and Owens led in RBIs with the same number.

Leading the Jeeps in hits was Baker with two.

Getting the win on the mound for the Blue Devils was Mershon, who allowed five hits, no runs and three walks while striking out six in seven innings pitched.

