Point Pleasant pounds Dots, 15-5

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant baseball team defeated the Poca Dots at home 15-5 in six innings Friday evening.

After the home team went up 2-0 in the top of the first, the Big Blacks (6-15) got on the board with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning.

The Black and Red went ahead by scoring six runs in the second.

Things got started when Casey Killingsworth walked home with the bases loaded.

Poca errors brought home Caleb Hatfield and Bradey Cunningham.

A single by Hunter Lilly brought Evan Roach in to score.

Finally, Lilly and Haydn Scott both reached home on wild pitches.

In the bottom of the third, the Big Blacks tacked on four more runs to take a 11-2 lead.

The Dots (1-18) scored two runs in the fourth inning and one in the fifth to slightly cut into the Point Pleasant lead.

However, the home team scored four more runs over the course of the fifth and sixth innings to end Friday’s ballgame early.

The Big Blacks outhit their opponents 10-6.

Leading the Black and Red in hits was Brylan Williamson with three.

Behind him with two hits was Killingsworth.

Rounding out the Point Pleasant hitting were Scott, Lilly, Cunningham, Hatfield and Connor Lambert.

Cunningham and Hatfield led in runs with three, while Scott had the same number of RBIs.

Leading the Dots in hits was Parker Bonnett with three.

Getting the win on the mound for the Big Blacks was Hatfield, who allowed six hits, four runs and no walks while striking out three in four innings pitched.

Marauders mercy River Valley in 5 innings

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — A Senior Night with flare.

The Meigs baseball team scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth and ultimately completed a 10-0 mercy rule victory over visiting River Valley on Friday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

The host Marauders (9-4, 8-1 TVC Ohio) broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the second by scoring four times, then added a run apiece in both the third and fourth frames for a 6-0 cushion.

MHS extended its lead out to 8-0, then Ethan Stewart delivered a 2-out single that allowed Brady Watson and Conner Imboden to come plateward for the eventual walk-off triumph.

The Marauders outhit the Raiders by a 9-6 overall margin and both teams played an error-free contest. Both squads also stranded four runners on base apiece.

Stewart led Meigs with three hits and six RBIs, including a solo homer in the fourth. Drew Dodson and Joey Young followed with two safeties apiece. Imboden and Lucas Finlaw also scored two runs apiece and had a hit each in the victory.

Mason Rhodes led RVHS with two hits, followed by Braden McGuire, Cole Johnson, Ian Swisher and Garrett Facemire with a safety apiece.

Dodson allowed six hits and a walk over five scoreless innings and struck out two in the winning decision. Facemire surrendered nine earned runs, eight hits and six walks over 4.1 frames while fanning three in the setback.

Big ninth pushes White Falcons past St. Marys

ST. MARYS, W.Va. — The Wahama baseball team squeezed out a 9-4 road victory in nine innings over the St. Marys Blue Devils Friday evening.

The White Falcons (17-4) got on the board first, scoring three runs in the second inning.

However, the Blue Devils (1-13) slowly crept back into contention, scoring two runs in the fourth and one in the sixth to tie Friday’s ballgame up.

The White and Red were unable to score in the final inning, forcing the game into extras.

The road team got the win by scoring four runs in the ninth inning.

The scoring got started when Ethyn Barnitz hit a triple to bring home Hayden Lloyd.

Logan Roach grounded out at the next at bat, but it still allowed Nathan Fields to score.

Aaron Henry went on to hit a line drive for a double, bringing home Ethan Gray.

Finally, Trey Ohlinger hit a single to advance Henry home.

The White Falcons outhit their opponents 10-6.

Leading the White and Red in hits was Ohlinger with three.

Behind him with two hits were Lloyd and Nathan Manuel.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Barnitz, Gray and Henry.

Ohlinger also led in RBIs with two while Henry led in runs with the same number.

Leading the Blue Devils in hits was Sammy Miller with two.

Getting the win on the mound for the White Falcons was Bryce Zuspan, who allowed six hits, three runs and two walks while striking out nine in eight innings pitched.

Blue Devils sting Hornets, 7-3

COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Gallia Academy baseball team took home a 7-3 road win against the Coal Grove Hornets Friday evening in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

The Blue Devils (12-4, 10-1 OVC) scored four unanswered runs in the first two innings of Friday’s ballgame.

After the Hornets (2-10, 2-9) scored a run of their own in the bottom of the second, the Blue and White scored two of their own in the fourth.

After the road team followed that up with another run in the fifth, the home squad could only muster two more runs in the seventh inning before the final out was called.

The Blue Devils outhit their opponents 10-3.

Leading the Blue and White in hits was Beau Johnson with three.

Behind him with two hits were Maddux Camden, Dalton Mershon and Conner Roe.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy hitting was Brayden Burris.

Johnson also led in runs along with Camden, both scoring two.

The former also led in RBIs with two.

Leading the Hornets in hits was Owen Johnson with two.

Getting the win on the mound for the Blue Devils was Mershon, who allowed three hits, three runs and one walk while striking out one in six innings pitched.

