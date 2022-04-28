RedStorm rolls to sweep of Golden Bears

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The University of Rio Grande went about its sweep of West Virginia University-Tech on Wednesday afternoon in different ways.

Game one saw a slim early lead extended with a late-game offensive surge.

Game two was simply a good old-fashioned beatdown.

The RedStorm scored five times over the final two innings for a 7-0 triumph in the opener, while game two ended in a mercy rule-shortened 12-1 victory in River States Conference softball action at a wind-chilled Fitzpatrick Park.

Rio Grande completed a regular season sweep of the Golden Bears, improving to 33-11 overall and 18-2 in league play.

WVU-Tech dropped to 22-25 overall and 8-16 in the RSC.

Rio scored a first inning run in game one and maintained its slim advantage until scoring once in the fifth, twice in the sixth and three times in the seventh inning.

Sophomores Lexi Carnahan (Felicity, OH) and Christen Risner (Wheelersburg, OH) both had a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, while freshman Jenna Myers (Hebron, OH) clubbed a three-run double in the seventh.

The offensive surge was more than enough for reigning RSC Pitcher of the Week Sydney Campolo. The New Lexington, Ohio sophomore tossed a three-hit shutout for her 12th win in 13 decisions.

Senior Kenzie Cremeens (Ironton, OH) had three hits in the victory, while Myers finished 2-for-4 and sophomore Caitlyn Brisker (Oak Hill, OH) added a double.

Mackenzie Siersma and Taylor Dickerson had doubles for WVU-Tech.

Emma Crisswell started and went the distance in the loss for the Golden Bears.

Game two saw Tech take a 1-0 first inning lead, but Rio pushed across five runs in the third inning to gain the advantage before scoring once more in the fourth and six times in the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.

Senior Shelby Schmitt (Fairfield, OH), junior Taylor Webb (Willow Wood, OH), Cremeens, Myers and Carnahan all had run-scoring hits in the third, while freshman Megan Bazler (Portsmouth, OH) had an RBI double, Webb had a run-scoring single and Cremeens had a two-run double in the fifth inning.

Senior Raelynn Hastings (Commercial Point, OH) tossed a three-hitter of her own to pick up her 14th win in 20 decisions.

Webb finished 4-for-4 in the win, while Cremeens had two hits, Brisker had a triple and senior Zoe Doll (Minford, OH) drove in two runs.

Makenzie Holley had a double, while Courtney Miles started and took the loss for the Golden Bears.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Friday when it opens a four-game weekend homestand against Point Park University.

First pitch for the opening game is set for 2 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.