Rio women 7th at RSC Championship

FLORENCE, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande women’s golf team posted a seventh place finish in the River States Conference Championshp, which wrapped up its three-day run on Tuesday at the Belterra Resort.

The RedStorm carded a 54-hole team total of 297-over par 1,161.

Rio Grande maintained its seventh place standing among the eight participating schools from start to finish.

Indiana University East captured the team championship and earned a trip to the upcoming NAIA National Championships, rallying past Midway University to take the title.

The Red Wolves trailed the Eagles by seven strokes after round one, but cut the deficit to four shots entering Tuesday’s final round.

IU East shot a 43-over par 331 over the final 18 holes, while Midway finished at 49-over par 337 to give the Red Wolves a two-shot victory.

Brescia University finished third at 170-over par 1,034.

Individually, Indiana Kokomo’s Brandi Jones took medalist honors and earned the league’s Player of the Year award by finishing at 18-over 234.

Jones began the day in fourth place, but shot a 1-under par 71 on Tuesday to claim the crown. IU East’s Jo Wisecup was the runner-up at 21-over par 237.

Jones and Wisecup were joined on the All-RSC First Team by Brooklynn Cromwell from IU East and the Midway duo of Emilie Hill and Catie Kelly.

The all-conference second team included Midway University’s Bree Russell, Jenna Lewis and Sydnee Beard; Olivia Sanders of IU East; Oakland City’s Haylee Exline; and Meredith Mayes of Brescia.

Russell was named the RSC Newcomer of the Year and Brescia’s Jason Cox was named RSC Coach of the Year.

Rio Grande’s top showing in the tourney came from senior Hunter Rockhold (Clinton, OH) and sophomore Bailey Meadows (Gallipolis, OH), both of whom were part of a four-way tie for 25th place at 67-over par 283.

Senior Abby Eichmiller (Vincent, OH) finished in 29th place at 73-over 289, while freshman Lillian Rees (Gallipolis, OH) took 34th place at 96-over 312 and freshman Avery Minton (Gallipolis, OH) was 36th at 110-over 326.

The league also named a Champions of Character Team, with senior Madison Duskey (Beverly, OH) representing the RedStorm on the list.

RedStorm men 8th at Golden Bear Classic

DANIELS, W.Va. — The University of Rio Grande men’s golf team wrapped up their Spring schedule on Tuesday with an eighth-place finish in the 2022 Golden Bear Classic, hosted by West Virginia University Tech at The Resort at Glade Springs.

The RedStorm finished the 36-hole event at 91-over par 667, just one shot behind West Virginia Wesleyan and seven shots back of WVU Tech’s “B” team.

Davis & Elkins College won the event at 31-over 607, while Concord University was second at 36-over 612. Glenville State was a distant third at 53-over par 629.

Individually, Concord’s Noah Clark and Jake Miller of Indiana University East tied for the top spot at 3-over par 147.

Rio Grande’s top performance came from sophomore Whit Byrd (Pomeroy, OH), who tied for 20th place in the 70-player field at 15-over par 159.

Senior Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH) placed 22nd after carding an 18-over par 162.

Also representing Rio were junior Ethan Mercer (Jackson, OH), who tied for 32nd place at 25-over par 169; junior Jensen Anderson (Racine, OH), who was 48th at 34-over 178; sophomore Eric Dotson (Belpre, OH), who placed 55th at 44-over par 188; and freshman Eli Adkins (Stout, OH), who tied for 63rd at 54-over par 198.

Junior Jacob Calvin (Chillicothe, OH) carded a 91 in the opening round, but was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Rio Grande's Hunter Rockhold was among those who tied for 25th place following Tuesday's final round of the River States Conference Women's Golf Championship at Belterra Resort.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

