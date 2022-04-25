Rio softball outlasts Midway for DH sweep

MIDWAY, Ky. — Sydney Campolo earned the win in both ends of the University of Rio Grande’s River States Conference doubleheader sweep of Midway University on Saturday afternoon.

But the sophomore right-hander from New Lexington, Ohio couldn’t have gone about things any more differently for the day’s end result.

Campolo retired the final 20 batters she faced in a 5-1 game one victory, while tossing four innings of scoreless relief in a marathon 5-4, 16-inning triumph in the nightcap at Clark Memorial Field.

Rio Grande finished the day at 31-11 overall and 16-2 in RSC play as a result of the sweep.

Midway, which had its Senior Day festivities spoiled by the setbacks, slipped to 27-10 overall and 15-7 in league play.

Campolo pushed her season record to 11-1 with the two wins.

She surrendered hits to two of the first three batters she faced in game one — the second of which produced the Eagles’ lone run — but never allowed another baserunner the rest of the way.

Rio Grande scored three times in the first inning of the opener and then put the win on ice with a pair of sixth inning markers.

Game two turned out to be the second-longest in Rio program history, topped only by an 18-inning affair against Cedarville University on April 29, 2003.

The game was also believed to be the longest game since the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference became the River States Conference in July 2016, but that thought went by the wayside later in the day on Saturday when Carlow University topped Brescia University, 6-4, in 17 innings.

Campolo’s winning stint in the circle — she allowed two hits and two walks over four scoreless frames — came on the heels of six shutout innings of relief by freshman Hannah Beers.

The RedStorm led 3-0 after scoring twice in the second inning and added another run in the sixth, but Midway grabbed its first lead of the day by scoring four times against Rio senior starter Raelynn Hastings (Commercial Point, OH) and junior reliever Kali Brickman (Huber Heights, OH).

The RedStorm tied the game on a two-out RBI double by senior Kenzie Cremeens (Ironton, OH) in the seventh inning and then finally pushed across the go-ahead marker in the 16th when senior Shelby Schmitt (Fairfield, OH) and junior Taylor Webb (Willow Wood, OH) led off with back-to-back hits, senior Zoe Doll (Minford, OH) bunted both runners into scoring position and Cremeens’ routine grounder to shortstop was booted for an error.

Campolo retired the side in order in the bottom of the 16th to nail things down.

Schmitt had two hits in the opening game for Rio, while going 5-for-8 with a double in game two.

Cremeens had three hits, including two doubles, in game two, while sophomore Lexi Carnahan (Felicity, OH) went 3-for-7 and the two of sophomore Caitlyn Brisker (Oak Hill, OH), freshman Jenna Myers (Hebron, OH) and sophomore Cierra Clark (Plain City, OH) all had two hits each.

Carson Flynn, Lauren Lingafelter and Taylor Dukate all had three hits in a losing cause for Midway, while Mary Andres, Kennadi Thompson and Alyssa Yates all had two hits each.

Midway standout pitcher Madison Ludwig took the loss in both games for teh Eagles — as the starter in game one and in relief in game two.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Tuesday when it travels to Fitzpatrick Park in Beckley, W.Va. to face West Virginia University-Tech.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

