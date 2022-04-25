Tornadoes topple Eastern, 3-1

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Where there was a will, there was a way.

Southern senior Will Wickline struck out 14, produced two hits and drove in the eventual game-winning run on Friday night during a 3-1 victory over the Eastern baseball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup between Meigs County programs.

Wickline churned out a 1-out RBI double in the top of the first that plated Lincoln Rose, then the right-hander followed with four shutout innings that resulted in a tightly-contested 1-0 edge through four complete.

The Tornadoes (6-2, 5-0 TVC Hocking) followed with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth as Rose and Derek Griffith scored for a 3-0 advantage.

Brayden Smith scored the lone EHS (7-5, 4-3) run in the bottom of the fifth for a 3-1 contest.

Southern outhit the hosts by a 6-4 overall margin, with Eastern also committing all four errors. SHS stranded 10 of the 16 runners left on base as well.

Wickline allowed one earned run, four hits and four walks over seven innings while striking out 14 for the winning decision. Smith took the loss after allowing three runs (one earned), six hits and three walks over 6.2 frames while fanning 13.

Rose and Wickline had two hits apiece for the Tornadoes, with Griffith and Tanner Lisle also adding a safety each.

Sean Stobaugh paced the Eagles with two hits, followed by Smith and Trey Hill with a safety apiece.

White Falcons win doubleheader against Buffalo

MASON, W.Va. — The Wahama baseball team swept a doubleheader 8-4 and 9-2 against the Buffalo Bison at home Saturday afternoon.

Fresh off of a 3-0 road loss to Williamstown Friday, the White Falcons (14-3) were looking to get that win back and then some.

In game one, the White and Red took a 3-1 lead at the end of the first inning.

While the Bison (2-9) were able to get some runs in the subsequent innings, Wahama was able to maintain their lead when the final out was called.

The White Falcons were outhit 10-7 by their opponents.

Leading the White and Red in hits were Nathan Manuel and Trey Ohlinger with two each.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Ethyn Barnitz, Eli Rickard and Nathan Fields.

Getting the win on the mound was Barnitz, who allowed three hits, one run and one walk while striking out four in two innings pitched.

In game two, it was Buffalo who got the lead first, getting two runs in the third inning.

However, the White Falcons scored the next nine runs of the ballgame.

Wahama outhit their opponents 10-6 in game two.

Leading the White and Red were Barnitz, Logan Roach, Bryce Zuspan and Hayden Lloyd with two each.

Rounding out the home team’s hitting were Manuel and Ethan Gray.

Getting the win on the mound for the White Falcons was Zuspan, who allowed six hits, two runs and three walks while striking out 11 in seven innings pitched.

Blue Devils pick up a win and a loss

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Gallia Academy baseball team took home a win and a loss, both on the road, over the weekend.

First, the Blue and White notched a 8-4 win against the Chesapeake Panthers Friday in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

The Blue Devils (9-4, 7-1 OVC) got on the board first, getting two runs in the first inning.

While the Panthers (0-5, 0-5) got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fourth, the Blue and White responded with two more runs in the sixth.

With four insurance runs added in the seventh, the visitors took the win.

The Blue Devils outhit their opponents 12-3.

Leading the Blue and White in hits were Cole Hines and Beau Johnson with four each.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy hitting with one each were Maddux Camden, Mason Smith, Matt Liberati and Conner Roe.

Getting the win on the mound was Camden, who allowed three hits, two runs and one walk while striking out nine in six innings pitched.

In game two, the Blue and White fell 9-8 to the Zane Trace Pioneers.

With teams scoring two runs in the first, the Blue Devils took the lead with a run in the second inning.

The Blue and White scored a further three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to maintain a 8-5 lead heading into the final inning.

However, the Pioneers (12-2) scored four runs in the bottom of the final inning to take the victory.

The Blue Devils were outhit 13-10 by their opponents.

Leading the way were Camden and Roe with three each.

Behind them was Dalton Mershon with two hits.

Rounding out the Blue and White hitting were Johnson and Zane Loveday.

Mershon took the loss on the mound, allowing six hits, four runs and one walk while striking out one in 1.2 innings pitched.

Philo ends Marauders’ win streak, 8-5

PHILO, Ohio — Meigs baseball had its 5-game winning streak come to an end Saturday during an 8-5 setback to host Philo in a non-conference matchup in Muskingum County.

The Marauders (7-3) led 4-0 and 5-4 through their first two innings at the plate, but the Electrics countered with four runs in the home half of the fourth to complete the final outcome.

PHS outhit the guests by an 11-5 overall margin and also left six runners on base, compared to five for stranded on the bags for MHS.

Layne Stanley, Ethan Stewart, Lucas Finlaw, Theron Eberts and Jake McElroy produced a hit apiece, with Finlaw driving in a team-best three RBIs.

Searls, Smith and Glaub paced Philo with two hits apiece.

Conner Imboden took the loss for Meigs after surrendering six earned runs, six hits and three walks over 3-plus innings while striking out six. Smith allowed one hit and one walk in five scoreless innings of relief while fanning four in the win.

Ravenswood rolls past Point, 11-1

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Visiting Ravenswood built an 8-0 lead midway through the third inning and ultimately cruised to an 11-1 mercy-rule victory over the Point Pleasant baseball team on Friday night in Mason County.

The host Big Blacks (4-11) managed their lone run in the bottom of the third as a Zach Jordan groundout allowed Zander Watson to come plateward for an 8-1 deficit.

The Red Devils tacked on three more runs in the top half of the fifth for a 10-run cushion, then closed things out in the home half of the fifth as PPHS had runners on first and second when the final out was recorded.

RHS outhit the hosts by a 10-4 overall margin, with Point committing the lone error in the game. Both teams stranded five runners apiece on the bags.

Watson, Brylan Williamson, Hunter Lilly and Casey Killingsworth had a hit apiece for Point Pleasant. Bradey Cunningham allowed five earned runs, five hits and three walks in two innings of work while striking out one in the setback.

Bennett, Swain and Milhoan paced RHS with two hits apiece, with Swain knocking in three RBIs. Alfred got the win after surrendering one earned run, four hits and two walks over five frames while fanning four.

Southern senior Will Wickline delivers a pitch during Friday night’s baseball contest against Eastern in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/04/web1_SHS-Wickline.jpg Southern senior Will Wickline delivers a pitch during Friday night’s baseball contest against Eastern in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports