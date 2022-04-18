Blue Devils blast Vinton County, 11-1

CENTENARY, Ohio — Apparently it didn’t sit well that the Vikings led.

The Gallia Academy baseball team rallied back from an early 1-0 deficit by scoring 11 unanswered runs en route to an 11-1 mercy-rule victory over visiting Vinton County on Saturday in a non-conference contest at Bob Eastman Field.

The Blue Devils (5-3) tied things up at one after an inning of play, then erupted for five scores in the bottom of the second before adding another run in the third for a 7-1 cushion. The hosts scored twice in both the fourth and fifth frames to complete the 10-run triumph.

GAHS outhit the Vikings by a 9-5 overall margin and also benefited from five VCHS errors. Both teams stranded three runners on base apiece.

Conner Roe led the hosts with three hits, followed by Maddux Camden and Beau Johnson with two safeties apiece. Cole Hines and Mason Smith also added a hit each to the winning cause.

Hines, Johnson and Peyton Owens knocked in two RBIs apiece for GAHS, while Camden scored three times.

Owens allowed one earned run and five hits over five frames while fanning eight for the victory.

West led the Vikings with two hits and scored once. Brisker had a hit and an RBI as well for the guests.

The Blue Devils dropped an 8-2 decision at Warren on Friday night after building a 2-0 lead midway through the fifth.

The Warriors scored eight runs in the home half of the fifth and neither team scored the rest of the way.

GAHS outhit the Warriors by a 7-5 margin, but also committed all four errors in the contest.

Camden, Hines and Zane Loveday had two hits apiece, while Carter Harris added a safety. Camden accounted for both RBIs in the setback, which included a home run.

Smith took the loss for Gallia Academy after allowing six unearned runs, five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings while striking out five.

Sealey paced WHS with two hits, while Davis drove in a team-high two RBIs.

Wahama tames Wildcats, 9-4

MASON, W.Va. — The Wahama baseball team picked up a 9-4 home win Saturday afternoon against the Nitro Wildcats.

The White Falcons (11-2) had some catching up to do right out the gate, as the Wildcats (4-8) scored two runs in the top of the first quarter.

The White and Red got some of those runs back, scoring two in the bottom of the opening inning.

The home team took the lead with a 4-run inning in the second.

First, Aaron Henry hit a double into center field, bringing in Hayden Lloyd and Ethyn Barnitz.

After a Wildcat error brought Henry home, Nathan Manuel singled to get Ethan Gray to score.

The visitors were only able to score one more run, while Wahama scored one run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to help clinch the win.

The White Falcons outhit their opponents 9-4 in Saturday’s ballgame.

Leading the White and Red in hits was Logan Roach with three.

Behind him with two hits was Lloyd.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Henry, Gray, Manuel and Nathan Fields.

Roach and Henry led in runs with two each while the latter also led in RBIs with two.

Leading the Wildcats in hits was Hagen Summers with three.

Getting the win on the mound for the White Falcons was Bryce Zuspan, who allowed four hits, four runs and three walks while striking out five in seven innings pitched.

Lewis County rallies past Point, 5-4

WESTON, W.Va. — Host Lewis County scored two times in the bottom of the seventh to complete a 5-4 victory over the Point Pleasant baseball team on Saturday in a non-conference matchup.

The Big Blacks (4-8) led 1-0 after one inning and were down 3-1 through two full frames, but the guests answered with two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth while building a 4-3 cushion after five complete.

LCHS started its rally with back-to-back singles, then an error and a bases loaded walk allowed the tying run to come home. Clem lifted a sacrifice fly to right in the following at-bat, allowing Hunt to come plateward with the game-winning run.

Both teams produced seven hits apiece and PPHS committed two of the three errors in the contest. Both squads also stranded seven runners on base each.

Casey Killingsworth paced PPHS with two hits, while Brylan Williamson, Zack Jordan, Hunter Lilly, Haydn Scott and Bradey Cunningham added a safety apiece as well.

Lilly, Killingsworth, Scott and Cunningham also drive in a run apiece in the setback.

Lilly took the loss after allowing two runs (one earned), two hits and a walk in a third of an inning of work.

Hunt and Cayton paced Lewis County with two hits apiece. Clem knocked in a team-high three RBIs.

