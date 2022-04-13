Lady Eagles soar past Fed Hock

STEWART, Ohio — A 5-run inning ought to do it.

The Eastern softball team defeated the Federal Hocking Lady Lancers on the road 10-6 Tuesday evening in a Tri Valley Conference-Hocking Division matchup.

The Lady Eagles (5-1, 4-0 TVC Hocking) scored two runs in the first.

They followed that up with scoring five runs in the second inning.

Things got started when Cydnie Gillilan hit a double to bring home Sydney Reynolds.

Emma Edwards scored on a Hope Reed double, and Tori Driggs on a Juli Durst single.

Megan Maxon grounded out, but the distraction allowed Reed to make it home.

Durst got the final run of the inning with a single hit by Ella Carleton.

However, the Lady Lancers (1-2, 1-1) scored two runs of their own in the bottom of the second to cut the Eastern lead to 7-2.

The Green and Gold scored one run in the third, fourth and sixth innings.

On the other hand, the home team attempted to make a late comeback.

The Lady Lancers scored two runs each in the fourth and seventh innings, but the insurance runs helped the Lady Eagles to keep ahead.

The Lady Eagles outhit their opponents 18-15 in Tuesday’s ballgame.

Leading the Green and Gold in hits was Reed with four.

Behind her with three hits was Gillilan.

Netting two hits were Maxon, Carleton, Reynolds and Edwards.

Rounding out the Eastern hitting with one each were Durst, Driggs and Emma Putman.

Leading in hits were Reed, Maxon and Edwards with two each, while Maxon and Carleton led in RBIs with two each.

Leading the Lady Lancers in hits were Martin and Mayle with three each.

Getting the win on the mound for the Lady Eagles was Carleton, who allowed six hits, two runs and one walk while striking out one in three innings pitched.

Lady Falcons take down Lady Knights

HARTFORD, W.Va. — The Wahama softball team continued its winning ways with a 7-3 home win against the Tyler Consolidated Lady Knights Tuesday evening.

The Lady Falcons (12-0) got on the scoreboard first in Tuesday’s ballgame, getting two runs in the bottom of the first.

However, the Lady Knights (8-6) scored two runs of their own in the top of the second inning to tie the game up.

The White and Red got the lead once more in the bottom of the inning with one run.

Not to be outdone, Tyler Consolidated scored one run of their own in the third, which the Lady Falcons broke once more with another 1-run inning in the bottom of the third.

The home team finally pulled away with a 3-run inning in the fifth.

The 3-run inning started with Amber Wolfe hitting a double to center field, letting Mikie Lieving score.

Wolfe herself reached home after Lauren Noble hit a double of her own.

Emma Knapp hit the fourth double of the inning to get Noble home.

The Lady Knights were finished off with two 3-and-out innings in the sixth and seventh.

The Lady Falcons outhit their opponents 11-4.

Noble led the way in hits with three.

Behind her with two hits were Lieving, Wolfe and Knapp.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Bailey Moore and Elissa Hoffman.

Noble also led in runs with three while herself and Knapp led in RBIs with two.

Leading the Lady Knights in hits were Briann Templeton, Audrey Dennis, Braden Wall and Tanley McEndowney with one each.

Getting the win on the mound for the Lady Falcons was Hoffman, who allowed four hits, three runs and three walks while striking out five in seven innings pitched.

Blue Angels fall to Redwomen, 4-2

PEDRO, Ohio — The Gallia Academy softball team fell on the road 4-2 to the Rock Hill Redwomen Tuesday evening in a Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

The Blue Angels (1-3, 1-2 OVC) got on the board first, scoring a run in the top of the opening inning, but the Redwomen (2-1, 2-1) got two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to take the lead.

When the Blue and White got the tying run in the third, the home team scored a run of their own in the bottom of the inning to take back the lead.

The Redwomen got one more run in the fifth while the Blue Angels were unable to get anyone else home.

Despite the loss, the Blue Angels outhit their opponents 4-2 in Tuesday’s ballgame.

Leading the Blue and White in hits was Jenna Harrison with three.

Getting the lone other hit was Emma Hammons.

Notching the loss on the mound was Taylor Mathie, who allowed one hit, three runs and no walks while striking out three in three innings pitched.

Lady Knights defeated in Myrtle

MRYTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Point Pleasant softball team were felled in their third game of the Myrtle Beach tournament, losing 8-4 to the Tallwood Lady Lions Tuesday evening.

The Lady Lions (8-1) got on the board first, scoring two runs in the second inning, one run in the fourth and five in the fifth before the Lady Knights (8-5) could respond.

The Black and Red got all of their runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Lady Knights were outhit by their opponents 9-6.

Leading the Black and Red in hits was Tayah Fetty with two.

Rounding out the Point Pleasant hitting were Kaylee Byus, Kylie Price, Chelsea Supple and Julia Parsons.

Byus led in RBIs with three.

Leading the Lady Lions in hits was Curtice with three.

Getting the loss on the mound for the Lady Knights was Krysten Stoud, who allowed nine hits, eight runs and one walk while striking out four in seven innings pitched.

Eagles top Fed Hock, 9-3

STEWART, Ohio — Still unbeaten in conference.

The Eastern baseball team defeated the Federal Hocking Lancers 9-3 on the road in a Tri Valley Conference-Hocking Division matchup.

The Eagles (5-1, 3-0 TVC Hocking) got on the scoreboard first, netting two runs in the second inning.

The Lancers (1-5, 1-2) answered in the bottom of the inning with a run of their own.

The Green and Gold got their first 3-run inning in the third, started when Jace Bullington hit a single to bring home Ryan Ross.

Brady Yonker went on to hit a home run out of right field to bring himself and Bullington home.

However, the home team answered with two more runs to cut the visitor lead to 5-3.

After scoring a run in the fourth, the Eagles finished Tuesday’s game with another 3-run inning in the seventh to seal the victory.

The Eagles outhit their opponents 7-6.

Leading the Green and Gold in hits was Sean Stobaugh with two.

Rounding out the Eastern hitting were Ross, Bullington, Yonker, Landon Randolph and Alex Collins.

Ross and Yonker led in hits with two while Yonker, Bullington and Randolph led in RBIs with two.

Yonker got the win on the mound for the Eagles, allowing six hits, three runs and three walks while striking out five in 5.2 innings pitched.

