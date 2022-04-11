Bearcats salvage series finale from RedStorm

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Host Brescia University used back-to-back two-run innings to pull away late and post a 6-1 win over the University of Rio Grande, Sunday afternoon, in River States Conference baseball action at Kamuf Park.

The Bearcats improved to 13-22-1 overall and 5-13 in league play, avoiding a series sweep in the process.

Rio Grande, which had a six-game winning streak snapped, slipped to 18-25 overall and 5-10 in the RSC.

Brescia scored a second inning run and its 1-0 lead held up until the Bearcats blew things open with two runs in the sixth inning, two more markers in the seventh and another run in the eighth inning.

The RedStorm avoided a shutout with a ninth inning run.

Jacob Upshaw went 3-for-5 and drove in a run to lead Brescia’s 12-hit attack, while Mikey Clements was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI.

Cameron Dean and Michah Brown both had two hits of their own for the Bearcats, while Kendal Kortz added a double.

Tommy Clark started and got the win for Brescia, allowing six hits and a pair of walks over 7-2/3 scoreless innings. He struck out three.

Sophomore Zach Price (Delaware, OH), the first of five Rio pitchers, suffered the loss. The right-hander allowed eight hits and walked four, while allowing a pair of earned runs over 5-2/3 innings.

Junior Gavin Lovesky (Willowbrook, IL) went 2-for-3 with a double, while freshman Nathan McVaigh (Evansville, IN) doubled and drove in the RedStorm’s only run.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action, weather permitting, on Tuesday at Bluefield (Va.) University.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

