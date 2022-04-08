South Gallia falls to Rockets

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — These Rockets had fuel to spare.

The South Gallia baseball team were defeated 15-1 in six innings Thursday evening by the Wellston Golden Rockets at home.

After the Golden Rockets (1-1) got a run in the opening inning, the Rebels (0-3) got a run of their own when Jahvin Davis hit a grounder to help bring home Briar Williams.

However, this was the only run the Rebels were able to score.

The Blue and Gold scored 14 more runs across four innings to put the home team away early.

The Rebels were outhit 11-3 by their opponents in Thursday’s ballgame.

Leading the Red and Gold was Williams with two hits.

Scoring the third hit was Alex Oram.

Getting the loss on the mound for the Rebels was Oram, who allowed 10 hits, 13 runs and 10 walks while striking out eight in five innings pitched.

Eagles walk it off against Wildcats, 8-7

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The Eastern baseball team scored a 8-7 victory at home over the Waterford Wildcats in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

After the first three innings of Thursday’s ballgame went scoreless, the Eagles (4-1, 2-0 TVC Hocking) got on the board when Ryan Ross reached home on a wild pitch.

In the sixth inning, the Wildcats (0-1, 0-1) scored two runs of their own to take the lead.

However, the Green and Gold scored two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning, with Jace Bullington and Sean Stobaugh scored two runs of their own to take the lead back.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Wildcats scored a further five runs, putting the home team in a 7-3 hole.

The Eagles started their comeback when Alex Collins reached home base.

Things continued to go the Green and Gold’s way when Brady Yonker was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, advancing Peyton Buckley home.

Bryce Newland singled to right field to bring home Bullington, Stobaugh and Yonker to give Eastern the win.

Both teams put up seven hits in Thursday’s ballgame.

Leading the Eagles in hits were Stobaugh and Newland with two hits.

Rounding out the Eastern hitting were Buckley, Bullington and Trey Hill.

Bullington and Stobaugh led in runs with two each while Newland led in RBIs with three.

Leading the Wildcats in hits was Taylor with two.

Getting the win on the mound for the Eagles was Brady Rockhold, who allowed three hits, five runs and one walk in 1.1 innings pitched.

Lady Falcons take down Devilettes, 12-2

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — The Wahama softball team kept its winning streak going with a 12-2 road win in five innings against the Ravenswood Devilettes Thursday evening.

The Lady Falcons (10-0) got things started early, scoring three runs at the top of the first inning.

The scoring started when Mikie Lieving hit a leadoff home run.

Bailey Moore hit a line drive to left field to bring home Amber Wolfe and Lauren Noble.

However, the Devilettes (5-3) scored two runs of their own to cut in the Wahama lead.

In the second, the White and Red got another run when Bailee Bumgarner walked home with the bases loaded.

Emma Knapp singled to bring home Lieving and Wolfe to give the Lady Falcons a 6-2 lead.

In the top of the third, Wolfe hit a sac-fly to help Bumgarner score.

Another walk got Lieving home to give the road team a 8-2 advantage.

In the top of the fourth, Wolfe doubled to let Kalyn Christian score.

Noble capped things off with a 3-run homer to bring herself, Lieving and Wolfe home.

The Lady Falcons outhit their opponents 11-3.

Leading the White and Red in hits were Wolfe, Noble and Christian with two each.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Lieving, Knapp, Moore, Bumgarner and Elissa Hoffman.

Lieving led in runs and RBIs with four and three, respectively.

Leading the Devilettes in hits were Emily Curtis, Macy Casto and Brooke Meadows with one each.

Getting the win on the mound for the Lady Falcons was Lieving, who allowed three hits, two runs and one walk while striking out 11 in five innings pitched.

Lady Eagles hang tough against Waterford, 3-2

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The Eastern softball team picked up a 3-2 home win against the Waterford Lady Cats in a Tri Valley Conference-Hocking Division matchup.

It was the Lady Cats (0-1, 0-1 TVC Hocking) who struck first, getting a run in the top of the first.

The Lady Eagles (4-1, 3-0) got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning, when Emma Edwards hit a solo home run.

In the same inning, Ella Carleton hit a homer of her own to put the Lady Eagles up 2-1.

The Green and Gold picked up another run in the sixth when Megan Maxon scored on a Edwards double.

The Lady Cats were able to pick up one more run in the seventh, but were shut down with the tying run on second.

The Lady Eagles outhit their opponents 8-5.

Leading the Green and Gold in hits were Maxon, Carleton and Edwards with two.

Rounding out the Eastern hitting were Juli Durst and Emma Putman.

Edwards also led in RBIs with two.

Leading the Lady Cats in hits was Cara Taylor with two.

Getting the win on the mound for the Lady Eagles was Carleton, who allowed five hits, three runs and one walk while striking out three in seven innings pitched.

Lady Knights defeat Lady Patriots, 13-5

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant softball team picked up a 13-5 home victory over the Parkersburg South Lady Patriots Thursday evening.

The Lady Patriots (7-6) got on the board first, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning.

The Lady Knights (6-4) responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning.

Things got started when Tayah Fetty hit a double to bring Hayley Keefer home.

Fetty herself got home on a double hit by Kaylee Byus.

A single by Havin Roush got Byus home, while the former scored on a Victoria Musser double.

However, the visitors scored two more runs in the second inning to tie Thursday’s ballgame up.

The Black and Red took the lead back with another 4-run inning in the fourth.

Fetty, Byus, Kylie Price and Chelsea Supple all scored to give the Lady Knights a 8-4 lead.

The home team hit a combined five runs in the fifth and sixth innings, outscoring the visitors 5-1 to take the win.

The Lady Knights outhit their opponents 13-6.

Leading the Black and Red in hits were Byus and Supple with three each.

Behind them was Fetty with two hits.

Rounding out the Point Pleasant hitting were Keefer, Price, Roush, Musser and Haley Bryant.

Byus led in runs with three while Supple led in RBIs with four.

Leading the Lady Patriots in hits were Taylor Lamp and Siann Danieles with two each.

Getting the win on the mound for the Lady Knights was Krysten Stroud, who allowed six hits, five runs and three walks while striking out one in six innings pitched.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

South Gallia senior Alex Oram (16) connects with a Golden Rocket pitch during a baseball game against Wellston Thursday evening in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/04/web1_4.9-SG-Oram.jpg South Gallia senior Alex Oram (16) connects with a Golden Rocket pitch during a baseball game against Wellston Thursday evening in Mercerville, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries [email protected]

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.