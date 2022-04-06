McCarthy, Jolly pace Rio women

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mackenzie McCarthy and Lauren Jolly picked up first-place finishes to lead the University of Rio Grande women’s track & field team in the Mountaineer Classic hosted by West Virginia University.

The two-day event, which was not team scored, wrapped up on Saturday at the Mylan Park Track & Field Complex.

McCarthy, a sophomore from New Franklin, Ohio, crushed her competition in the 5,000-meter runs, crossing the finish line in a time of 17:15.11 — nearly two minutes faster than runner-up Rory Vigrass of John Carroll.

McCarthy also torched the “A” qualifying standard of 17:36.30 for NAIA National Championship, which will take place in May.

Jolly, a freshman from Wheelersburg, Ohio, placed first in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:11.52. She also had two other Top 10 showings, placing sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.62 and seventh in the long jump with an effort of 4.73m.

Jolly was also part of the RedStorm’s 4×400 relay team, which placed fourth in a time of 4:06.59. The unit also included freshman Jayden Roach (Baltimore, OH), freshman Kendra Grooms (West Union, OH) and sophomore Alyssa Dingus (Wheelersburg, OH).

Dingus, freshman Cassidy Vogt (North Robinson, OH) and junior Samantha Miller (Greensprings, OH) all had two Top 10 showings of their own.

Dingus placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.56 and seventh in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.67, while Vogt was fourth in the high jump with an effort of 1.50m and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles after crossing in 16.56.

Miller finished seventh in the discus throw with a toss of 32.22m and eighth in the hammer throw with a heave covering 31.95m.

Rio’s list of Top 10 performances also included junior Kat Root (Old Fort, OH), who was seventh in the hammer throw with an effort of 33.14m; Roach, who placed eighth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.42; Chianti Marks (Birmingham, England), who was ninth in the triple jump at 9.21m; and freshman Allie Cox (Chillicothe, OH), who finished 10th in the long jump after a leap of 4.01m.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action Friday and Saturday at the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.)

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

