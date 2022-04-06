Rio men fare well at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Cody Booth punched his ticket to the NAIA national championships later this Spring, while three of his teammates also recorded first-place finishes to lead the University of Rio Grande men’s track & field team in the Mountaineer Classic hosted by West Virginia University.

The two-day event, which was not team scored, concluded Saturday at the Mylan Park Track & Field Complex.

Booth, a senior from New Philadelphia, Ohio, won the 1,500-meter run in a time of 3:55.97 and met the “B” qualifying standard of 3:56.50 for the NAIA National Championship, which will take place in May.

The trio of Spencer Harris, Daniel Everett and Skylar Gries also posted first-place performances.

Harris, a sophomore from Gallipolis, Ohio, won the high jump with an effort of 1.85m. He also finished second in the long jump at 6.46m and placed fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.81.

Everett, a graduate senior from Fletcher, Ohio won the hammer throw with a toss of 45.24m and also finished fourth in the discus throw with a toss of 30.58m.

Gries, a freshman from Williamsburg, Ohio took the top spot in the pole vault after clearing 3.96m and was third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.44.

Nine additional members of the RedStorm contingent recorded a pair of Top 10 outings.

Sophomore Eric Weber (Bidwell, OH) posted runner-up showings in both the hammer throw (45.00m) and the discus throw (38.95m), sophomore Mason Dishong (Reedsville, OH) was second in the javelin throw (44.17m) and third in the hammer (37.49m), while sophomore Travis Hunt (New Paris, OH) was second in the triple jump (12.83m) and third in the long jump (6.29m).

Freshman Marshall Jackson (Bellefontaine, OH) finished third in the discus throw with a heave of 36.43m and fifth in the shot put at 12.70m, while sophomore Kyle Lightner (Peebles, OH) was third in the javelin (42.58m) and sixth in the 800-meter run (1:59.87) and sophomore Dalton Hetzler (West Milton, OH) was fourth in the long jump (6.25m) and sixth in the 400-meter dash (52.94).

Freshman Ryan Weber (Bidwell, OH) took fifth in the hammer throw (31.67m) and eighth in the shot put (10.08m), with freshman Andrew Skaggs placing fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (17.22) and eighth in the long jump (6.05m) and junior Fabio Inaba (Sao Paulo, Brazil) taking seventh in the 200-meter dash (23.63) and eighth in the 100-meter dash (11.78).

Rio’s list of Top 10 performances also included sophomore Haden Karshner (Circleville, OH), who was second in the shot put at 13.94m; freshman Tristan Malmstrom (McArthur, OH), who was fifth in the javelin with a toss of 35.34m; freshman Jason Springer (Circleville, OH), who placed fifth in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 16:59; freshman Chris Hill (Caldwell, OH), who took sixth in the shot put with a heave of 11.89m; sophomore Austin Setty (Fairfield, OH), who was seventh in the 5,000-meter run after crossing in 17:15; freshman Chase McClay (McDermott, OH), who placed eighth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.21; sophomore Calvin Walls (Wilmington, OH), who was ninth in the javelin after a throw covering 29.54m; sophomore Holden Fritz (Canton, OH), who was 10th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.00; and freshman Danuel Persinger (Bidwell, OH), who finished 10th in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:14.11.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action Friday and Saturday at the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.)

Rio Grande’s Spencer Harris won the high jump, while finishing second in the long jump and placing fourth in the 200-meter dash for the RedStorm in Saturday’s Mountaineer Classic, hosted by West Virginia University, at the Mylan Park Track & Field Complex in Morgantown, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/04/web1_RIO-Harris.jpg Rio Grande’s Spencer Harris won the high jump, while finishing second in the long jump and placing fourth in the 200-meter dash for the RedStorm in Saturday’s Mountaineer Classic, hosted by West Virginia University, at the Mylan Park Track & Field Complex in Morgantown, W.Va. Courtesy photo

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

