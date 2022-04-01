Lady Knights top Meigs, 14-5

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Nothing puts the exclamation point on a win quite like a 10-run inning.

The Point Pleasant softball team achieved such a feat in a 14-5 home win against the Meigs Lady Marauders Thursday evening in five innings.

The Lady Knights (4-3) jumped out to an early lead in the first inning, scoring three runs.

Things got started for the Black and Red when Riley Cochran hit a single to bring home Tayah Fetty.

Cochran and Kaylee Byus both came home from a double hit by Hayley Keefer.

However, the Lady Marauders (0-2) responded in the bottom of the second, with a double hit by Mara Hall brought home Hailey Roberts and Mya Smith to tie the game 2-2.

After Nicole Oldaker scored for the Lady Knights in the bottom of the second, the Maroon and Gold took the lead when an error allowed Mallory Adams to reach home and Lily Dugan crossed home after a grounder hit by Abbie Fife at the top of the third.

Then the 10-run inning happened.

Fetty, Cochran, Byus, Keefer, Oldaker, Julia Parsons and Kylie Price all touched home for the Lady Knights in the bottom of the third.

Cochran, Byus and Keefer did it twice.

Meigs was able to get one more runner home in the fourth, another run by Adams, but it wasn’t enough to keep them in the game.

The Lady Knights outhit their opponents 10-9.

Leading the Black and Red in hits were Cochran and Byus with three each.

Behind them with two hits were Keefer and Havin Roush.

Cochran and Byus also led in runs with three each while Keefer led in RBIs with four.

Leading the Lady Marauders in hits was Roberts and Jess Workman with two each.

Rounding out the Meigs hitting with one each were Hall, Adams, Fife, Smith and Delana Wright.

Adams led in runs with two while Hall led in RBIs with two.

Getting the win on the mound for the Lady Knights was Victoria Musser, who allowed seven hits, four runs and three walks in three innings pitched.

Roberts took the loss for the Lady Marauders, allowing six hits, nine runs and two walks while striking out one in 2.1 innings pitched.

Lady Falcons win 35th straight

HARTFORD, W.Va. — The hits, and the wins, just keep coming.

The Wahama softball team kept its now 35-game long winning streak going with a 5-2 home win against the St. Marys Lady Devils Thursday evening.

The Lady Falcons (8-0) got their first runs in the first inning, started when Lauren Noble hit a double to bring Amber Wolfe home.

Noble herself came home off of a wild pitch while Emma Knapp got in from a fielder’s choice to give the White and Red a 3-0 lead.

The next runs wouldn’t come until the bottom of the fifth, when Wolfe hit a 2-run homer to left field to bring herself and Mikie Lieving home.

The Lady Devils (5-5) got two runs in the sixth, but couldn’t get any farther against the home defense.

The Lady Falcons outhit their opponents 5-4.

Leading in hits were Wolfe and Noble with two each.

Also contributing with one hit was Knapp.

Wolfe led in runs and RBIs with two each.

Leading the Lady Devils in hits was Breanna Price with two.

Getting the win on the mound for Wahama was Elissa Hoffman, who allowed four hits, two runs and two walks while striking out three in seven innings pitched.

Lady Senators top Gallia Academy, 5-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — When the errors match the offensive output of the other team, you tend to run into problems.

The Gallia Academy softball team committed five errors and mustered only three hits Thursday night during a 5-0 setback to visiting Portsmouth West in a non-conference matchup at the Eastman Athletic Complex.

The Blue Angels (0-1) struggled in their debut as the hosts found themselves in a quick 4-0 hole after a half-inning of play. The Lady Senators also added a run in the sixth before stopping the game early after six complete.

PWHS outhit the Blue Angels by an 8-3 overall margin and also had one of the six errors in the contest.

Jenna Harrison, Abby Hammons and Grace Truance had a hit apiece for Gallia Academy, who left four runners on base.

Taylor Mathie took the loss for GAHS after surrendering four runs (one earned) and four hits over one inning of work. McDermott struck out eight and allowed three hits in picking up the win for Portsmouth West.

Moore and McDermott had two hits each to pace the Lady Senators, with Moore also leading the way with two runs scored.

