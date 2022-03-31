Wahama whips Irish, 12-2

DUNBAR, W.Va. — The Irish weren’t so lucky.

The Wahama baseball team took down the Charleston Catholic Irish 12-2 on the road Wednesday evening.

This is also the White Falcons’ (5-1) fifth consecutive win in their 2022 campaign.

The White and Red got the scoring started early, notching four runs in the first inning.

The scoring started when Aaron Henry doubled to bring home Logan Roach and Ethyn Barnitz.

Henry himself came home on a passed ball.

The fourth run came when Bryce Zuspan hit a sac-fly to right field, allowing Nathan Manuel to come home.

The hits kept on rolling for the road team in the second quarter, with Barnitz hitting a 3-run homer to left field to bring home himself, Roach and Nathan Fields.

Henry and Ethan Gray also scored to give the White Falcons a 9-0 lead going into the third inning.

The Irish (2-2) got two runs in the bottom of the third, but the White and Red got those runs back at the top of the fourth inning, with Eli Rickard and Seth Ohlinger reaching home.

The last run of Wednesday’s ballgame came at the top of the sixth, with Trayton Starkey scoring on a passed ball.

The White Falcons outhit their opponents 15-5.

Leading the visitors in hits was Roach with three.

Getting two hits were Henry, Ohlinger and Hayden Lloyd.

Rounding out the hits for Wahama were Barnitz, Gray, Manuel, Rickard, Zuspan and Fields.

Roach, Barnitz and Henry led in runs with two each, while Barnitz also led in RBIs with three.

Leading the Irish in hits was Luke Blaydes and Vincent Scalzo with two each.

Getting the win on the mound for the White Falcons was Henry, who allowed no hits, no runs and no walks while striking out four in two innings pitched.

Marauders maul Eastern, 11-2

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — A successful start to the Pat Martin era.

The Meigs baseball team built a 6-0 lead through three innings and ultimately cruised to a season opening 11-2 victory over visiting Eastern in a non-conference matchup of Meigs County programs.

The host Marauders (1-0) established a 3-0 edge after one inning of play and tacked on another 3-run outburst in the third, but the Eagles (2-1) countered with a run in both the fourth and sixth frames to close back to within 6-2.

MHS, however, answered with five scores in the home half of the sixth for a 9-run advantage, then the guests went down in order in the seventh to complete Martin’s first varsity victory as Meigs head coach.

The Maroon and Gold outhit EHS by a 10-7 overall margin, with the guests also committing the only error of the contest.

Drew Dodson, Caleb Burnem, Jake Martin and Conner Imboden paced the hosts with two hits apiece, with Martin leading the way with a team-high three RBIs.

Dodson also picked up the win after allowing one earned run and four hits over five innings while striking out six.

Blue Devils take down Bulldogs, 17-6

CENTENARY, Ohio — When 15 runs are scored in the first inning, the result is never in doubt.

The Gallia Academy baseball team defeated the Athens Bulldogs 17-6 at home Wednesday evening in five innings.

The Blue Devils (1-1) racked up 15 runs in the bottom of the first inning, already putting the game in mercy rule territory.

Although they were down by a large margin, the Bulldogs (0-1) still strung a few hits together, getting two runs in the third inning and four in the fifth.

However, the Blue and White kept things out of reach by netting two more runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The Blue Devils outhit their opponents 13-4 in Wednesday’s ballgame.

Leading the home team in hits was Maddux Camden with three.

Behind him with two hits were Beau Johnson, Zane Loveday and Dalton Mershon.

Rounding out the hitters for Gallia Academy were Cole Hines, Mason Smith, Conner Roe and Peyton Owens.

Camden led in runs with three while he, Loveday and Smith all led in RBIs with three each.

Getting the win on the mound for the Blue Devils was Smith, who allowed two hits, two runs and two walks while striking out six in four innings pitched.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.