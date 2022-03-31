Lady Falcons surge past Point, 6-2

HARTFORD, W.Va. — Two victories against Lady Knights in as many days.

After winning against Cabell Midland Tuesday, the Wahama softball team defeated its cross-county rivals, the Point Pleasant Lady Knights, 6-2 at home Wednesday evening.

The Lady Falcons (7-0) got on the board early in Wednesday’s ballgame, with Mikie Lieving hitting a leadoff home run to right field.

The White and Red added onto this lead in the bottom of the third when Amber Wolfe hit a double to center field to bring Lieving home.

However, the Lady Knights (3-3) answered back in the fourth inning.

Kaylee Byus hit a 2-run homer over the left field wall to bring herself and Reece Oliver home to tie the game.

The tie didn’t last very long, however, as Elissa Hoffman scored for the Lady Falcons off the back of a Kate Reynolds double in the bottom of the inning.

Wahama got some insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth, starting with Reynolds once again crossing home from a double hit by Wolfe.

Two more runs came in for the White and Red when Lauren Noble hit a line drive to bring Wolfe and Lieving home.

The Black and Red were able to get a runner on base in the seventh inning, but were unable to get them past first base before the third out was called.

The White Falcons outhit their opponents 10-5 in Wednesday’s ballgame.

Leading the White and Red in hits was Lieving, Wolfe and Noble with two hits each.

Also scoring a hit were Reynolds, Emma Knapp, Morgan Christian and Bailey Moore.

Lieving led in runs with three while Wolfe and Noble led in RBIs with two each.

No one on the Lady Knights got above one hit.

Scoring a hit for the Black and Red were Byus, Hayley Keefer, Tayah Fetty, Kylie Price and Julia Parsons.

Byus also led in RBIs with two.

Getting the win on the mound for Wahama was Lieving, who allowed five hits, two runs and three walks while striking out nine in seven innings pitched.

Taking the loss for Point Pleasant was Rylee Cochran, who allowed 10 hits, six runs and four walks while striking out six in six innings pitched.

Wahama junior Mikie Lieving (2) hits a leadoff home run during a softball game against the Point Pleasant Lady Knights Wednesday evening in Hartford, W.Va. Point Pleasant senior Julia Parsons (11) catches a fly ball during a softball game against the Wahama Lady Falcons Wednesday evening in Hartford, W.Va.