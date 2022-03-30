Point nets 2 all-state picks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mason County came away with two selections on the 2022 Class AAA all-state basketball teams voted on by members of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Point Pleasant senior Tayah Fetty was named to the honorable mention list on behalf of the Lady Knights, while junior Eric Chapman earned the same accolades on the boys team on behalf of the Black Knights.

Both Fetty and Chapman are first-time selections to the all-state squads in basketball.

Braden Chapman of Shady Spring was named the first team captain in triple-A boys, while Gavin Barkley of Berkeley Springs was the second team captain.

Payton Ilderton of Logan was named the first team captain in Class AAA girls, while Kaitlyn Carson of North Marion was the second team captain.

The 2022 Class AAA all-state basketball teams, as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Class AAA Girls

FIRST TEAM

Peyton Ilderton, Logan (captain); Marley Washenitz, Fairmont Senior; Meredith Maier, Fairmont Senior; Olivia Toland, North Marion; Hannah Perdue, PikeView; Avery Childers, Robert C. Byrd; Sophie Nichols, Ripley; Jasmine Tabor, Wayne.

SECOND TEAM

Kaitlyn Carson, North Marion (captain); Anyah Brown, PikeView; Emily Lancaster, Nitro; Kenley Rogers, East Fairmont; Kiera Richmond, Shady Spring; Natalie Blankenship, Logan; Brayln Sparks, Philip Barbour; Averi Carpenter, Philip Barbour.

HONORABLE MENTION

Addie Adkins, Wayne; Brooke Adkins, Wayne; Hannah Ault, Hampshire; Carson Barr, Oak Glen; Laynie Beresford, Fairmont Senior; Anna Belan, Elkins; Reagan Blasher, Fairmont Senior; Izzy Blomquist, Hampshire; Kynna Britton, Sissonville; Madalyn Broadwater, Keyser; Halle Crouse, Logan; Carleigh Curotz, Robert C. Byrd; Alyssa Daniels, Independence; Kennedy Dean, Winfield; Emma Elkins, Logan; Emma Elliottt, Liberty Harrison; Gracie Ferrell, Scott; Emma Freels, North Marion; Tayah Fetty, Point Pleasant; McKennan Hall, Ripley; Addison Isaacs, Midland Trail; Shyan Jenkins, Westside; Kenley Kveton, Lincoln County; Haile Lambert, East Fairmont;Olivia Lowther, Robert C. Byrd; Taylor Maddox, Nitro; Riley Meadows, PikeView; Regan Olejasz, Wheeling Central; Taylor Ray, Herbert Hoover; Ashlynn Riley, Lincoln; Alyssa Satterfield, Grafton; Alexa Shoemaker, Keyser; Arrington Sparks, Philip Barbour; Emily Starns, Fairmont Senior; Meghan Taylor, Winfield; Adrienne Truman, Nicholas County; Lilly Vogrin, Wheeling Central; Savannah Walls, North Marion; Danielle Ward, Nitro; Patrica Ward, Nitro; Emily Widmeyer, Berkeley Springs; Keiera Wilkinson, Wheeling Central.

Class AAA Boys

FIRST TEAM

Braden Chapman, Shady Spring (captain); Cole Chapman, Shady Spring; Ryan Reasbeck, Wheeling Central; Jaidyn West, Notre Dame; Zycheus Dobbs, Fairmont Senior; Scottie Browning, Logan; Ryan Maier, Grafton; Reece Carden, Scott.

SECOND TEAM

Gavin Barkley, Berkeley Springs (captain); Devin Hatfield, Herbert Hoover; Desean Goode, Fairmont; Garrett Williamson, Logan; Luke Johnson, Ripley; Cory Harper Elkins; Jaedan Holstein, Shady Spring; Colby Pishner, Nicholas County.

HONORABLE MENTION

Brady Anderson, Ripley; Dylan Blake, PikeView; Quinton Burlenski, Wheeling Central; Eric Chapman, Point Pleasant; Jaxon Cogar, Logan; Evan Colucci, Westside; Anthony Cross, Weir; Cyrus Goodson, Independence; Dane Hatfield, Herbert Hoover; Jontae Howard, Oak Glen; Trevor Lowe, Nitro; Cam Manns, Shady Spring; Ammar Maxwell, Shady Spring; John Paul Morrison, Midland Trail; Ross Musick, Winfield; Charles Robbins, Nitro; Eli Robertson, Herbert Hoover; Ty’Mir Ross, Berkeley Springs; Easton Shanholtz, Hampshire; Seth Shilot, Winfield; Harry Sickles, North Marion; Eric Smith, Fairmont Senior;; Jackson Tackett, Logan; Michael Toepfer, Wheeling Central; Damarr Turner, Jr., Weir; Dominic Viani, Fairmont Senior.

By Bryan Walters [email protected]

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

