River Valley falls to Flyers

BIDWELL, Ohio — Not quite the start they were hoping for.

The River Valley baseball team dropped its home and season opener 7-4 to the Ironton St. Joe Flyers Monday evening.

The Raiders (0-1) didn’t score until the fifth inning, trying to come back from a 6-0 hole the Flyers (1-0) put them in.

The Purple and Gold got the scoring started at the top of the second inning, scoring two runs.

The visitors added onto their lead with four runs in the fourth.

John Santos got the scoring started for the Raiders in the bottom of the fifth.

Also crossing home in that inning was Mason Rhodes and Reid Haynes.

After the Flyers got one more run in the sixth inning, the Silver and Black were down to their last three outs.

Rhodes crossed home one more time, but that was all the Raiders were able to put up on the scoreboard by the final out.

The home team was outhit 11-7 by the visitors.

Leading the Raiders in hits were Rhodes and Garrett Facemire with two each.

Behind them with one hit each were Haynes, Dawson Saunders and Ian Swisher.

Rhodes led the Raiders in runs with two.

Leading the Flyers in hits was Stuntebeck with three.

Taking the loss on the mound for the Raiders was Caleb Owens, who allowed two runs and four walks while striking out two in 2.1 innings pitched.

Eagles top Warren in opener, 9-7

VINCENT, Ohio — Nothing like opening the season with a win.

The Eastern baseball team took down the Warren Warriors 9-7 on the road Monday evening.

The Warriors (0-1) got to an early lead, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning.

After struggling to get runners home, the Eagles (1-0) finally got a rhythm going in the fourth inning.

The Green and Gold tied the game up in one play when Ryan Ross hit a double to center field to bring home Trey Hill, Brady Yonker and Bryce Newland.

However, the Blue and White got two more runs in the bottom of the fourth to take back the lead.

After a scoreless fifth inning, the Eagles popped off three runs in the sixth and seventh.

Although the Warriors scored two more runs in the bottom of the final inning, the road team held them off for the win.

The Eagles out-hit the hosts 11-7.

Leading the Green and Gold in hits was Ross with three.

Behind him were Jace Bullington and Sean Stobaugh with two each.

Rounding out the Eagles with one hit each were Newland, Yonker, Brayden Smith and Peyton Buckley.

Newland led the visitors in runs with three while Ross led in RBIs with four.

Leading the Warriors in hits were Hayden Pelletier and Trent Taylor with two each.

Getting the win on the mound for the Eagles was Brady Rockhold, who allowed three hits, two runs and two walks while striking out two.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

River Valley junior Garrett Facemire (20) takes a swing at a Flyer pitch during a baseball game against Ironton St. Joe Monday evening in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_3.30-RV-Facemire.jpg River Valley junior Garrett Facemire (20) takes a swing at a Flyer pitch during a baseball game against Ironton St. Joe Monday evening in Bidwell, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports