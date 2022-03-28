Rio men capture OBC Championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande men’s bowling team saved their best for last.

The RedStorm won their first tournament of the year in their season finale with a win over St. Vincent (PA) College in the championship second final of the Ohio Bowling Conference Championship, Saturday night and into the wee hours of Sunday morning, at Sawmill Lanes.

Coming into the championship round Rio needed a pair of wins over the Bearcats to secure the championship.

The first Best-of-5 game block ended in a 2 1/2-2 1/2 tie, but a 9th and 10th frame roll-off resulted in Rio Grande earning a 48-28 victory and a second winner-take-all Best-of-5 showdown.

After the first four games produced a 2-2 deadlock, the RedStorm men started slowly in the deciding game with 4 open frames in the first six rounds.

Three straight strikes brought them back into the game and fueled an eventual 170-158 victory.

RedStorm women 2nd at OBC Championships

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande women’s bowling team posted a runner-up finish in Saturday’s Ohio Bowling Conference Championships at Sawmill Lanes.

The RedStorm qualified second in the match play portion of the tournament with an 11-5 record and reached the finals against Notre Dame College, where they came up on the short end of a 3-1 final.

Rio Grande finished as the only team to knock off the Falcons in the match play part of the tourney.

Eichmiller leads Rio women at ALC Spring Invite

RICHMOND, Ky. — Abby Eichmiller gave the University of Rio Grande a Top 15 finish, placing 11th in the Alice Lloyd College Spring Invitational, which wrapped up its two-day run on Sunday at Battlefield Golf Course.

Eichmiller, a senior from Vincent, Ohio finished with a 38-over par total of 182.

As a team, the RedStorm finished last among the seven participating schools at 212-over par 788.

Rio was in sixth place after the opening round, but fell into seventh place and finished one shot behind Shawnee State University.

The University of Pikeville won the tourney with a score of 127-over par 703. Mount St. Joseph (718) and the University of Virginia at Wise (735) rounded out the top three.

Also representing Rio Grande was sophomore Bailey Meadows (Gallipolis, OH), who tied for 20th at 48-over 192; senior Hunter Rockhold (Clinton, OH), who tied for 22nd place at 49-over par 193; freshman Avery Minton (Gallipolis, OH), who was 36th at 77-over 221; and senior Madison Duskey (Beverly, OH), who placed 37th at 82-over 226.

Freshman Lillian Rees (Gallipolis, OH) withdrew from the event.

UPike’s Boo Newsome was the medalist in the 39-golfer field after finishing at 8-over par 152.

RedStorm men place 8th at Heritage Hill

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — The University of Rio Grande men’s golf team posted a ninth-place finish in the Heritage Hill Collegiate hosted by Lawrence Tech (Mich.) University at the Heritage Hill Golf Course.

The 36-hole event wrapped up on Sunday.

The RedStorm, who also found themselves in ninth place after day one, maintained the same position and finished at 84-over par 660.

Lawrence Tech won the event at 31-over par 607, while Marian (Ind.) was second at 36-over 612 and the University of Northwestern Ohio was third at 40-over par 616.

Individually, Lawrence Tech’s Liam McEvoy topped the 67-golfer field by finishing at 3-over par 147.

For Rio Grande, juniors Jacob Calvin (Chillicothe, OH) and Ethan Mercer (Jackson, OH) finished in a tie for 24th place at 18-over par 162.

Calvin carded a 6-over par 78 in the final round — a six-shot improvement over his opening round. Mercer was 9-over on both days.

Senior Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH) had the RedStorm’s best day two score with a 4-over par 76. That came on the heels of an 18-over par 90 on Saturday.

Also representing Rio was sophomore Whit Byrd (Pomeroy, OH), who tied for 42nd place at 26-over 170 and junior Jensen Anderson (Racine, OH), who was 60th at 43-over 187.

Rio Grande returns to action, April 4-5, at the Midway University Spring Invite in Lexington, Ky.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

