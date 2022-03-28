RedStorm splits twin bill with Pomeroys

ST. MARY’S Ind. — After building a big lead, the University of Rio Grande was forced to hang on at the end for a win in the opener of its Saturday afternoon doubleheader at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

A seventh inning run in game two had the RedStorm thinking sweep, but the home team thought otherwise.

The Pomeroys rallied for a pair of two-out runs in the bottom of the seventh to post a 3-2 victory in the back end of the River States Conference twin bill at chilly SMWC Softball Field.

Rio Grande, which had recorded an eighth straight win with a 10-7 triumph in game one, finished the day at 20-10 overall and 7-1 in conference play.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods moved to 12-6 overall and 5-2 in the RSC with the split.

Rio Grande snapped a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning of game two when senior Kenzie Cremeens (Ironton, OH) reached on a two-out double and scored when freshman Jenna Myers’ (Hebron, OH) grounder to shortstop was errored.

SMWC had two out and no one on in the bottom of the inning when Ashley Shanks, Jillian Reese and Camryn Scott strung together consecutive singles to plate the tying run. A walk to Victoria Lee loaded the bases before a passed ball allowed the winning run to score.

Sophomore Caitlyn Brisker (Oak Hill, OH) added a double in the loss for Rio, which managed only two hits in the game. Junior Taylor Webb (Willow Wood, OH) had a run batted in.

Senior Raelynn Hastings (Commercial Point, OH) went the distance in the pitcher’s circle for the RedStorm, allowing eight hits and a pair of walks over 6-2/3 innings. She also struck out four.

Summer Rocha got the win for SMWC, allowing just the two hits and an unearned run while striking out seven.

Scott finished 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for the Pomeroys.

In the opener, Rio Grande pounded out 17 hits and built a 10-1 lead before surviving a late rally by the hosts.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods scored five times in the bottom of the sixth inning, added another run in the seventh and had the would-be tying run at the plate when the game finally ended.

Sophomore Lexi Carnahan (Felicity, OH) went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI, while Myers also had three hits — including a home run — and two RBI for Rio.

Sophomore Cierra Clark (Plain City, OH) added three hits of her own in the win, while Brisker went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI and Webb finished 2-for-5.

Cremeens also doubled for the RedStorm.

Sophomore Sydney Campolo (New Lexington, OH) got the win, allowing four hits, four walks and five runs over 5-1/3 innings.

Gracie Ables started and lost for SMWC, allowing five hits, four walks and four runs over 2-2/3 innings.

Shanks had three hits in the loss for the Pomeroys, while Lyric Krause went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Madelyn Richey also had a solo home run and Jocelyn Conn contributed a double.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Monday when it hosts Thomas More (Ky.) University in non-conference play at Rio Softball Park.

