Lady Generals charge past Point

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Hardly a lucky number seven.

Visiting Winfield plated six runs in the top of the seventh, which broke an 8-all tie and ultimately resulted in a 14-8 decision over the Point Pleasant softball team on Friday night in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The Lady Knights (3-1) suffered their first setback of the season, but it wasn’t because of a lack of offense. The hosts led 5-4 after one inning of play and were ahead 7-6 through three complete.

The Lady Generals, however, tied things up in the fourth and ultimately never trailed the rest of the way. Both teams also tacked a run apiece in the sixth, making it an 8-all contest headed into the seventh.

WHS sent 10 batters to the plate in its half of the seventh, which resulted in six runs on four hits, a walk, a hit batter and an error. All six runs also came with two outs in the inning.

Point went down in order in its half of the seventh, which ultimately completed the 6-run outcome.

Winfield outhit the hosts by a 17-9 overall margin and also committed five of the seven errors in the contest. The guests stranded nine runners on base, while PPHS left seven on the bags.

Rylee Cochran led the Lady Knights with three hits and three RBIs, followed by Havin Roush and Kaylee Byus with two safeties apiece. Hayley Keefer and Haley Bryant also had a hit each in the setback.

Roush, Byus, Chelsea Supple and Julia Parsons drove in a run each. Keefer, Roush, Cochran, Byus, Supple, Parsons, Tayah Fetty and Lyndsey Ward also scored a run apiece for the hosts.

Maci, Boggess, Kennedy Dean, Lola Barber and Kirsten Hensley paced Winfield with three hits each, with Dean scoring a team-high five runs while also adding a 2-run homer in the top of the first. Barber drove in a team-best four RBIs as well for the victors.

Cochran took the loss after allowing eight runs (one earned), seven hits and two walks over four innings of relief while striking out four.

Lilly Chandler picked up the win after allowing one earned run, two hits and a walk over 4.2 innings of relief while fanning five.

Point Pleasant junior Havin Roush (23) swings at a Lady General pitch during a softball game against Winfield Friday evening in Point Pleasant, W.Va.