Wahama whips Lady Tigers, 14-0

HARTFORD, W.Va. — Streaks kept moving forward, despite a rather noticeable change.

The Wahama softball team is still unbeaten and has yet to be scored on following a 14-0 win in five innings against the Wirt County Lady Tigers Thursday evening in a Little Kanawha Conference matchup.

The Lady Falcons (4-0, 3-0 LKC) have had Mikie Lieving in the circle starting since the beginning of her sophomore year. In her stead Thursday night was freshman Elissa Hoffman, who allowed no hits and two walks while striking out 12 in Thursday’s ballgame.

The White and Red scored in all four innings they played in, including two 5-run innings in the second and third.

While the Lady Tigers (1-3, 1-3) threatened early by loading the bases through a walk and a couple of errors, but the Lady Falcons got the next three batters out to strand those runners.

In the bottom of the first, Wahama got its first run when a Lady Tiger error brought Lieving home.

After scoring a total of 10 runs in the second and third innings, the Lady Falcons capped things off by scoring a further three runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The home team outhit the visitors 8-0, picking up 12 RBI along the way.

Leading the Lady Falcons was Lieving, who notched two runs, one hit and two RBI.

Bailee Bumgarner also had a statline of five, getting two runs, two hits and one RBI.

Hoffman herself touched home plate three times.

Other stats for the Lady Falcons were Payton Staats with one hit and two RBI, Amber Wolfe with one run and one hit, Phoebe Richardson with one run and two RBI, Lauren Noble with one hit and one RBI, Morgan Christian with one RBI, Lillian Bowles with one hit and one RBI, Kalyn Christian with one RBI, Bailey Moore with one run and one hit, Kate Reynolds with two runs and one hit and Zoie Mayes with one run and one RBI.

Lady Knights outlast Ripley, 9-8

RIPLEY, W.Va. — A beneficial mistake that the Lady Knights exploited.

The Point Pleasant softball team broke an 8-all tie with a sacrifice fly in the top in the seventh and ultimately held on for a 9-8 victory over host Ripley on Thursday in a non-conference matchup in Jackson County.

The Lady Knights (3-0) started their game-winning rally with a 1-out single from Kaylee Byus, but an outfield error allowed Byus to advance all the way to third.

Haley Bryant followed with a walk that put runners on the corners, then Chelsea Supple lifted a fly ball to right. Byus tagged and came plateward with final score of the contest.

The Lady Vikings — who held a pair of 2-run leads in the middle innings — went down in order in the home half of the seventh.

PPHS scored a run in each of its first two innings at the plate, but Ripley countered with a pair of 2-run outbursts in the second and third for a 4-2 edge.

Both teams plated three runs apiece in the fourth for a 7-5 contest, but the Lady Knights answered with another 3-run outburst in the fifth for an 8-7 lead. RHS tacked on a run in the bottom of the sixth to set up the dramatic ending.

Point Pleasant outhit the hosts by a sizable 15-7 overall margin and also committed only two of the five errors in the contest. PPHS also stranded 14 runners on base, while the Lady Vikes left eight on the bags.

Supple led the second inning off with a solo homer, while teammate Tayah Fetty added a 1-out solo blast in the top of the fourth. Butler provided a 2-run homer for Ripley with two away in the second as well.

Fetty paced PPHS with three hits and three runs scored, followed by Hayley Keefer with two hits and two runs scored. Rylee Cochran and Julia Parsons also produced a pair of safeties for the victors.

Byus, Supple, Havin Roush and Victoria Musser provided a hit each for Point Pleasant as well. Roush and Supple each churned a team-high three RBIs.

Krysten Stroud picked up the winning decision after allowing one earned run and two hits over 2.2 innings of relief while striking out one.

Casto paced Ripley with three hits and three RBIs, while Cummings added two safeties and two RBIs in the setback.

