VanMatre named to Class A squad

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mason County came away with a single selection on the 2022 Class A all-state basketball teams voted on by members of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Wahama sophomore Sawyer VanMatre was the lone athlete named to either of the boys or girls squads after leading the White Falcons (12-11) in scoring, as well as steals while being a top-2 rebounder. VanMatre was named to the honorable mention list.

a second team choice on the Class AAA squad, while Wahama sophomore Ethan Gray was named to the honorable mention team in Class A.

VanMatre is a first-time selection at the all-state level in hoops. Hannan did not have player chosen to either Class A squad, nor did the Lady Falcons.

Eli Allen of James Monroe was named the first team captain in single-A boys, while Chase McClung of Greenbrier West was the second team captain.

Ashlynn Van Tassell of Cameron was named the first team captain in Class A girls, while Amya Damron of St. Joseph was the second team captain.

The 2022 Class A all-state basketball teams, as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Class A Boys

FIRST TEAM

Eli Allen, James Monroe, 6-3 (Captain); Trevor Beresford, Cameron, 6-8; Caleb Blevins, Man, 6-4; Rye Gadd, Webster County, 6-2; Jesse Muncy, Huntington St. Joe’s, 5-10; Shad Sauvage, James Monroe. 5-11; Kaden Smallwood, Greater Beckley, 6-0; Caleb Strode, Tyler Consolidated, 6-1.

SECOND TEAM

Chase McClung, Greenbrier West, 6-0 (Captain); Kendrick Wilson, Greater Beckley, 5-11; Jeremiah Harless, Man, 6-5; Matt Amaismeir, Madonna, 6-3; Ashton Lycliter, Tucker County, 6-4; Garrett Gibson, Tygarts Valley, 5-10; Zavian Johnson, Huntingotn St. Joe’s, 6-1; Clayton Kissamore, Pendleton County, 6-2.

HONORABLE MENTION

Tony Bailey, Mount View; Haygen Baker, Tyler Consolidated; Evan Bone, Madonna; Trey Brown, Man; Cole Burkett, Cameron; Josh Burks, James Monroe; Riley Clevenger, Webster County; Ethan Colegrove, Tug Valley; Gavin Derby, Valley-Wetzel; Josh Lipscomb, Gilmer County; Aden Martin, Man; Brayden McClung, Greenbrier West; Dalton Rollo, Sherman; John Rose, Greater Beckley; Brayden Spencer, Richwood; Cameron Thomas, James Monroe; Tanner Townsend, Pendleton County; Jamie Vandevender, Pocahontas County; Sawyer VanMatre, Wahama.

Class A Girls

FIRST TEAM

Sydney Baird, Webster County; Kaylea Baisden, Tug Valley; Abby McDonough, Doddridge County; Malaysia Morgan, Gilmer County; Kadie Colebank, Tucker County; Ashlynn Van Tassell, Cameron (Captain); Josie Montgomery, Calhoun County; Trinity Bancroft, Gilmer County.

SECOND TEAM

Adyson Hines, James Monroe; Kenzie Clutter, Cameron; Autumn Block, Tolsia; Savannah Cunningham, Calhoun County; Haylie Payne, River View; Amya Damron, St. Joseph (Captain); Carrah Ferguson, Gilmer County; Alivia Ammons, Clay-Battelle.

HONORABLE MENTION

Vanessa Alatis, Madonna; Olivia Bomboy, Union; Audrey Evans, Tug Valley; Emily Gola, Doddridge County; Autumn Hall, Tug Valley; Macy Helmick, Tucker County; Haley Hunnicutt, James Monroe; Bridgett Knapp, Union; Jaydenn Kuhn, Tucker County; Trista Lester, River View; Carrie Lloyd, Doddridge County; Mary Beth Meadows, James Monroe; Ali Morgan, River View; Maci Neely, Cameron; Holly Perrine, Webster County; Caleigh Phillips, Tyler Consolidated; Cameron; Kerrigan Salmons, Tolsia; Hailea Skeens, Sherman; Emma Taylor, Gilmer County; McKenzie Thomas, Paden City; Brooklyn Tinnell, East Hardy; Preslee Treadway, Greenbrier West; Olivia Vandevender, Pocahontas County; Joselynn Yeager, Calhoun County; Ariana Young, Pendleton County.

Wahama sophomore Sawyer VanMatre (21) finds an open look at the hoop during a basketball game against the Gilmer County Titans on March 1 in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_3.25-WAH-VanMatre.jpg Wahama sophomore Sawyer VanMatre (21) finds an open look at the hoop during a basketball game against the Gilmer County Titans on March 1 in Mason, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters [email protected]

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.