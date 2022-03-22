D-3, D-4 All-Ohio teams announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four girls from the Ohio Valley Publishing area were named to the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association All-Ohio girls basketball teams in Division III and Division IV.

South Gallia — after a stellar 16-7 overall season — led the area with two selections, while Eastern (10-11) and Southern (3-17) each came away with a single honoree.

Senior Jessie Rutt and sophomore Tori Triplett represented the Lady Rebels in the Division IV list, as both were garnered honorable mention selections.

Rutt — a 4-year starter and 1,000-point career scorer — led SGHS with 12.5 points per game, while Triplett followed closely behind with 12.1 points per outing.

Senior Kayla Evans was the lone Lady Tornado to make the D-4 list after coming away with special mention honors. Evans — also a 1,000-point career scorer — led SHS nightly with an average of 16.7 points.

Junior Sydney Reynolds was the lone selection for the Lady Eagles, who were the lone Division III team in the area. Reynolds led EHS with 17.2 points per game and was named to the honorable mention part of the squad.

Emily Siesel of Buckeye Central was the D-4 player of the year, while Ed Reed of Fairport was the D-4 coach of the year.

Dee Alexander of Purcell Marian was the D-3 player of the year and Rick Geiser of Apple Creek Waynedale was named the D-3 coach of the year.

The All-Ohio girls basketball teams in Division I and Division II will be released on Tuesday.

2022 Division III Girls Basketball All-Ohio Teams

FIRST TEAM

Hailey Unger, Arcanum, 5-7, sr., 18 points per game; Dee Alexander, Purcell Marian, 6-1, fr., 25; Zennia Thomas, Warrensville Heights, 6-2, sr., 30.6; Torre Kildow, Belmont Union Local, 6-1, jr., 18.0; Hannah Archer, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-9, sr., 19.1; Blessing King, Worthington Christian, 5-10, sr., 14.1; Allison Basye, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-11, Sr., 28.9; Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown, 5-7, jr., 16.7; Jenna Smith, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-0, sr., 20.2; Brooklyn Thrash, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-0, sr., 22.6.

Player of the Year:

Dee Alexander, Purcell Marian

Coach of the Year:

Rick Geiser, Apple Creek Waynedale

SECOND TEAM

Isabella Casoni, Waynesville, 5-5, sr., 15.1; Sierra Brinson, New Lebanon Dixie, 5-9, so., 20.5; Annika Bredel, Elyria Catholic, 5-9, sr., 19.0; Aila Miller, Berlin Hiland, 6-0, sr.. 11.0; Kamryn Grant, Africentric, 5-11, so., 15.0; Beth Hardwick, Cardington, 5-10, sr., 15.0; Tomi Hinkle, Fairland, 5-7, jr. 16.2; Brooklyn Yoder, Waynedale, 5-7, sr., 11.0; Marisa Seiler, Wauseon, 5-10, sr., 21.9; Erin Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-0, sr., 13.5; Lauren Gerken, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-0, so., 18.9; Kylie Leibacher, Castalia Margaretta, 5-11, jr., 15.7.

THIRD TEAM

Libby Evanshine, East Clinton, 510, jr., 16; McKayla Dunkle, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-1, sr., 17.7; Reagan Vinskovich, Belmont Union Local, 6-2, jr., 16.0; Meghan Mayotte, Worthington Christian, 5-8, jr., 14.6; Alaina Keeney, Wheelersburg, 5-10, sr., 15.6; Alyssa Geiser, Waynedale, 5-7, so. 13.3; Demi Watson, Youngstown Liberty, 5-9, jr., 17.3; Kaira English, Waterloo, 5-8, so., 15.9; Delani Robinson, Millbury Lake, 5-10, sr., 19.8; Aubrey Haas, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-8, sr., 14.2.

SPECIAL MENTION

Sophia Hook, Brookfield, 5-7, jr., 16.5; Abigail Adkins, Johnstown, 5-9, so., 16.0; Kyla Columber, Pleasant, 5-6, sr., 16.6; Sophie Spolter, Columbus Academy, 5-5, sr., 17.6; Kenzie Dalton, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-2, sr., 12.6; Ashley Mullet, Berlin Hiland, 5-5, so., 13.0; Mahogany Cottingham, Garfield Heights Trinity, 5-9, Jr., 20.2; Lydia Kastor, Burton Berkshire, 5-6, sr., 13.1; Reilly Greenlee, Kirtland, 5-6, sr., 12.6; Carter McCray, Elyria Catholic, 6-1, jr., 11.7; Jada Ward, Warrensville Heights, 5-5, sr., 16.6; Claire Henry, Springfield Greenon, 5-9, jr., 15.7; Emma Fouch, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-6, sr., 15.6; Aubri Spicer, New Lexington, 5-9, jr., 17.6; Bree Allen, Fairland, 6-0, so., 17.7; Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove, 5-10, sr. 14.5; Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill, 5-5, jr., 11.6; Marlee Grinstead, Alexander, 5-9, sr., 19.4; Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, sr., 17.0; Emma Garrison, Adena, 5-8, so., 12.9; Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill, 6-1, sr., 16.3; Brook McIntyre, Mogadore, 5-2, so., 17.0; Nadia Lough, Rootstown, 5-9, fr., 15.1; Annabel Rodriguez, Doylestown Chippewa, 5-9, jr., 11.3; Aaliyah Foster, Youngs. Liberty, 5-5, so., 16.6; Lexi Giles, Canfield South Range, 5-8, sr., 14.5; Riley Rismiller, Coldwater, 6-5, jr., 17.0; Ariel Page, Montpelier, 5-10, sr., 13.0; Alyvia Lindeman, Delphos Jefferson, 5-7, so., 16.2; Kaylyn Risner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-5, sr., 16.5; Averi McMillan, Bucyrus Wynford, 5-10, sr., 12.3.

HONORABLE MENTION

Emily Buckley, Amanda-Clearcreek, 5-11, jr., 14.3; Gabby Daniels, Fredericktown, 5-8, sr., 13.4; Kambry Edwards, Cardington, 5-4, sr., 10.0; Ariel Grace, Africentric, 5-5, jr., 8.0; Macy Miller, Fairbanks, 5-8, jr. 12.2; Abbey Price, North Union, 5-8, so., 12.2; Meghan Weakley (Worthington Christian) 5-10, jr., 11.2; Skyler Ward, National Trail, 5-7, Sr., 17.1, Lindsey Arwine, Williamsburg, 5-3, Sr., 13.7 ; Taylor Gray, Arcanum, 5-11, Sr., 12.2 ; Kayli Brewer, Anna, 5-2, Sr., 12.5 ; Madelyn Fearon, Arcanum, 5-6, Sr., 11 ; KyAira Miller, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 5-8, fr., 11 ; Kylee Bruce, Fairland, 6-0, so., 9.0; Abbey Hicks, Coal Grove, 5-7, sr., 12.3; Hazley Matthews, Rock Hill, 5-8, jr., 16.4; Evan Williams, Ironton, 5-6, Jr., 11.0; Karmen Bruton, South Point, 5-6, jr., 12.3; Kate Ball, Chesapeake, 5-6, fr., 12.5; Sydney Reynolds, Reedsville Eastern, 5-10, jr., 17.2; Kara Meeks, Alexander, 5-10, sr., 15.1; Jadyn Smith, Adena, 5-9, sr., 7.5; Torie Utter, Eastern Brown, 5-8, sr., 12.9; Mya Hamilton, Eastern Brown, 5-6, fr., 11.7; Keetyn Hupp, North Adams, 5-10, jr., 13.0; Laney Ruckel, North Adams, 5-8, jr., 11.0; Peyton Magee, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-6, jr., 8.5; Jade Massey, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-7, so., 15.8; Macy Etienne, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-7, so., 15.7; Kim Kellogg, New Lexington, 5-10, jr., 10.0; Grace Frame, Crooksville, 5-10, sr., 14.6; Maelynn Howell, Portsmouth West, 5-9, jr., 11.7; Makenna Walker, Wheelersburg, 5-6, jr., 13.0; Camryn Gebhart, Cambridge, 5-8, sr., 14.8; Katie Hook, McConnelsville Morgan, 5-9, sr., 14.3; Alysea Fiedorczyk, Richmond Edison, 5-4, sr., 14.3; Ashley Merrick, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 5-8, sr., 12.2; Brooke Pauley, Zanesville West Muskingum, 5-9, sr., 11.5; Abby Wayble, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 5-3, sr., 11.2; Rylee Putt, Sugarcreek Garaway, 5-4, jr., 10.0; Kya Masloski, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 5-8, so., 10.0.; Andrea Maibach, Creston Norwayne, 6-1, sr., 13.5; Sara Hickey, Ashland Mapleton, sr., 12.0; Madison Kibler, Hanoverton United, 5-6, jr., 9.0; Tori Long, Columbiana, 5-4, sr., 10.0; Rose Couts, Atwater Waterloo, 5-7, jr., 17.7; Sarah Seaman, Garrettsville Garfield, 5-8, sr., 11.6; Alayna Smith, Youngs. Ursuline, 5-10, jr., 17.0; Laura McCoy, Leavittsburg LaBrae, 5-10, jr., 17.9; Bella Meyer, Warren Champion, 5-4, so., 15.0; Bri Fitzgerald, Massillon Tuslaw, 5-9, sr., 9.2.; Cianna Smith, Youngs. Liberty, 5-7, jr., 14.8; Grace Lyon, Navarre Fairless, 6-1, sr., 18.0. Janyah Bohanon, Warrensville Heights, 6-1, Jr. 14.6; Ava Gabriel, Wickliffe, 5-5, fr., 14.2; Isabelle Niederst, Elyria Catholic, 5-9, So., 10.5; Alex Rosson, Kirtland, 5-5, sr., 10.7; Brooke Lehmkuhl, Wellington, 5-10, fr., 11.7; Anna Weber, Independence, 5-11, sr., 14.3; Rani Thigpen, Garfield Heights Trinity, 5-9, sr., 13.4; Riley Irwin, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-7, jr., 13.5; Ava Winnestaffer, Huron, 5-9, sr., 8.8; Randi Wilson, Northwood, 5-10, sr., 10.3; Bekah Bowser, Metamora Evergreen, 5-5, sr., 17.6; Carrie Zeedyk, Sherwood Fairview, 5-2, jr., 15.6; Carlie Foos, Kansas Lakota, 5-3, jr., 11.7; Devyne Eisenhauer, Castalia Margaretta, 5-11, sr., 11.1.

2022 Division IV Girls Basketball All-Ohio Teams

FIRST TEAM

Rylee Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-7, jr., 16.5 points per game; Ava Sholtis, Fort Loramie, 5-10, sr., 12.8; Tai Roberts, Andrews Osborne Academy, 5-4, sr., 22.1; Kalista Friday, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-6, sr., 17.8; Jenna Carlisle, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 5-10, sr., 21.0; Sophia Kline, Berne Union, 6-1, jr., 19.9; Bri Claxon, South Webster, 5-9, sr., 26.3; Corri Vermilya, Loudonville, 5-9, so, 27.5; Belle Zirzow, Bristol, 6-0, sr., 23.7; Emily Siesel, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-6, sr., 18.4.

Player of the Year:

Emily Siesel, Buckeye Central

Coach of the Year:

Ed Reed, Fairport

SECOND TEAM

Morgan Hunt, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-11, jr., 15.0; Austy Miller, Bradford, 5-6, sr., 22.2; Sarah Zimmerman, Cincinnati Country Day, 6-0, sr., 15; Katie Zatta, Steubenville Catholic Central, 5-6, sr., 21.2; Cara Taylor, Waterford, 5-3, Sr., 11.6; Kendall Braden, Toledo Christian, 5-8, so., 22.2; Mackenzie Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian, 6-0, sr., 18.6; Claudia Pifher, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-8, sr., 21.1; Abi Lammers, Miller City, 5-6, sr., 21.2; Lacie Fenstermaker, Pandora-Gilboa, 5-11, sr., 19.0.

THIRD TEAM

Melody Arnett, Miami Valley Christian Academy, 6-5, sr., 18.9; Kara McFadden Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-5, jr., 18.6; Maren McCallister, New Hope Christian Academy, 5-11, jr., 22.7; Chloe Chard-Peloquin, Newark Catholic, 6-2, sr., 14.1; Briana Orsborne, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, sr., 15.0; Mackenzie Suprano, Waterford, 5-5, Sr., 13.8; Ellie Gabel, New Knoxville, 5-7, sr., 13.1; Maddy McCall, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-0, sr., 13.6; Sammy Hoelscher, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-9, sr., 16.4; Macie Miller, Old Fort, 5-4, so., 19.4.

SPECIAL MENTION

Ellie Bruce, Fisher Catholic, 6-2, so., 15.6; Brooklyn Hess, Danville, 5-11, sr., 12.9; Gianna Lane, Tree of Life, 5-7, fr., 21.9; Katie Neuhart, Delaware Christian, 5-8, sr., 21.7; Lexi Wenger, Northmor, 5-8, sr., 15.7; Maddie Powers, Malvern, 5-9, jr., 21.0; Paige Gorby, Shadyside, 5-8, sr.,18.1; Riley Thomas, Strasburg-Franklin, 6-0, fr. 16.8; Kelsey Harlan, Hannibal River, 5-6, so., 15.4; Mya Leach, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-7, so., 14.6; Alyssa Cevera, Ashtabula St. John, 5-2, so., 17.1; Tess Conroy, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-7, jr., 15.6; Elise Champagne, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-7, So., 12.9; Marshae Hill, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 5-5, so. 15.4; Bella Whaley, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-9, sr., 15.5; Payton Johnson, Peebles, 5-9, so., 21.1; Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley, 5-9, so., 12.3; Kayla Evans, Racine Southern, 5-7, sr., 16.7; Olivia Smith, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-7, sr., 13.1; Abby Cochenour, Beaver Eastern, 5-7, sr., 23.2; Kasey Kimbler, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-6, sr., 22.1; Annie Dettwiller, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-1, jr., 12.2; Ashley Shroades, Salineville Southern, 5-3, so., 22.6; Kylie Wilson, Jackson-Milton, 5-7, sr., 16.3; Katie Grexa, Kinsman Badger, 5-10, so., 20.0; Shalen Guilliams, Loudonville, 5-8, sr., 17.4; Jacey Mullen, New Middletown Spring., 5-11, jr., 19.0; Marissa Ventura, Maplewood, 5-7, sr., 16.0; Lucia Wolford, McDonald, 5-7, sr., 18.3; Addesa Miller, Dalton, 5-8, so., 12.6; Kenzie Schroeder, Hicksville, 6-0, jr., 19.6; Shelby Grover, Lucas, 5-9, jr., 20.0; Kenzie King, Columbus Grove, 5-6, sr., 14.2; Cali Gregory, Convoy Crestview, 5-10, so., 18.6; Sage Woolace, Stryker, 5-3, jr., 17.3.

HONORABLE MENTION

Voni Bethel, Fisher Catholic, 5-7, so., 10.1; Rylee Davis, Madison-Plains, 5-11, sr., 10.9; Abbi Evans, Berne Union, 5-4, jr., 7.0; Hannah Hubbard, Granville Christian, 5-5, sr., 16.5; Laura Keith, East Knox, 5-9, sr., 15.2; Raylynn Mullins, Ridgedale, 5-10, sr., 16.2; Paris Richardson, Tree of Life, 5-10, sr., 11 ; Carmen Heuker, Botkins, 5-5, sr., 15; Anne Murphy Fayetteville Perry, 5-7, jr., 16.6; Angie Smith, Yellow Springs, 5-7, sr., 21.3; Meghan Downing, Tri-Village, 6-2, sr., 13.4 ; Grace Barnes, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-8, jr., 15.5; Claudia Harrington, Covington, 5-6, sr., 16.0; Emily Young, Glouster Trimble, 5-6, sr., 13.0; Jessie Rutt, South Gallia, 5-9, sr., 12.5; Tori Triplett, South Gallia, 5-4, so., 12.1; Hanna Uhrig, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-6, sr., 11.8; Jaylie Parr, Whiteoak, 5-7, so., 13.2; Kenzie Morrison, Peebles, 5-7, sr., 14.0; Kenzi Ferneau, Latham Western, 5-6, jr., 12.8; Jordyn Rittenhouse, Latham Western, 5-6, jr., 12.2; MacKenzie Whitley, New Boston, 5-7, Sr., 13.0; Gracie Ashley, Ports. Notre Dame, 5-11, so., 9.1; Faith Maloney, South Webster, 6-0, sr., 9.2; Reese Triplett, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-8, jr., 15.0; Jules Hood, Caldwell, 5-4, sr., 13.3; Hallie Bommer, Beallsville, 5-7, sr.,13.1; Kara Ramsey, New Matamoras Frontier, 5-6, jr., 12.0; Gentry Brown, Shadyside, 5-9, jr.,11.5; Lanie Bower, Malvern, 5-4, sr., 11.0; Emma Gilkerson, Strasburg-Franklin, 5-9, sr. 10.4; Makaela McLaughlin, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 6-0, sr., 10.0.; Madison Lesnak, New Middletown Springfield, 5-10, jr., 10.0; Baylie Starcher, Maplewood, 5-1, sr., 12.5; Faith Hollobaugh, Warren Kennedy, 5-6, sr., 13.7; Ava Darney, Jackson-Milton, 5-10, so., 13.2; Jaylyn Mullenax, Bristol, 5-8, sr., 8.1; Addison Thompson, Kinsman Badger, 5-6, jr., 10.0; Savannah Procick, Lowellville, 5-5, jr., 12.5; Alivia Morrison, McDonald, 5-9, jr., 14.1; Briah Daniel, Windham, 5-7, so., 12.0; Ella Lunsford, Dalton, 5-7, jr., 10.9; Rachel Faber, Elyria Open Door, 5-11, So., 12.6. Talyssa Moody, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-6, Jr., 12.1; Olivia Eldridge, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-10, sr., 9.1; Sidney Iler, Elyria First Baptist, 5-4, sr., 14.2; Haley Domen, Middlefield Cardinal, 5-5, sr., 10.1; Julia Jaenke, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-8, so., 11.1; Olivia Schalk, New Riegel, 5-11, so., 15.7; Kaylona Butler, Toledo Christian, 5-6, jr., 14.7; Avery Henschen, New Knoxville, 5-10, sr., 12.3; Kaylee Freund, New Bremen, 5-7, sr., 14.0; Makenna Depinet, Attica Seneca East, 5-7, sr., 15.0; Gabrielle Stober, Rockford Parkway, 5-11, jr., 15.6; Ally Schindler, Defiance Ayersville, 5-11, so., 10.1

Southern senior Kayla Evans, middle, steals the ball away from a Hannan player during a non-league contest on Dec. 30, 2021, in Ashton, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_12.30-SHS-Evans.jpg Southern senior Kayla Evans, middle, steals the ball away from a Hannan player during a non-league contest on Dec. 30, 2021, in Ashton, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports South Gallia senior Jessie Rutt, right, releases a shot attempt over Eastern defender Sydney Reynolds during a TVC Hocking game on Jan. 22 in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_1.22-SG-Rutt.jpg South Gallia senior Jessie Rutt, right, releases a shot attempt over Eastern defender Sydney Reynolds during a TVC Hocking game on Jan. 22 in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

OVP area nets 4 selections on girls basketball teams

By Bryan Walters [email protected]

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

