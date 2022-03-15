Warriors roll past Rio Grande in straight sets

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Seventh-ranked Indiana Tech spoiled the University of Rio Grande’s regular season home finale, posting a 3-0 (25-11, 25-22, 25-12) victory over the RedStorm in non-conference men’s volleyball action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

The Warriors ran their record to 21-1 with the win.

Rio Grande dropped to 1-21 with the loss.

Indiana Tech led 14-5 to begin set one and 9-1 to start set two, but it was a 10-0 spurt midway through a tightly-contested third set that helped finish off the match victory.

Mario Capo had a match-best 11 kills to pace the Warriors in the win, while Chandler Davis had 22 assists and Dante Siracusa tallied 10 digs.

Tech also got four service aces from Ryan Griffel and a block and two block assists from Raekwon Rogers.

The Warriors finished with a .258 attack percentage, recording 28 kills and 11 errors in 66 swings.

Rio Grande had a .013 swing percentage with 21 kills and 20 errors in 77 attacks.

Freshman Tyler Miller-Bross (Loveland, OH) led the RedStorm with nine kills, while freshman Seth Mohr (Canton, OH) was credited with 18 assists and freshman Sam Kaylor (Lewis Center, OH) had seven digs and two block assists.

Freshman Sam Winhoven (Pickerington, OH) also had two block assists for Rio.

The RedStorm returns to action on Friday in a Mid-South Conference pod hosted by Campbellsville University.

Rio Grande will face Reinhardt (Ga.) and Truett-McConnell (Ga.) on Friday before facing Webber International (Fla.) on Saturday.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

