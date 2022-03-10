District 13 girls basketball teams

A total of 11 local girls basketball players — five from Gallia County and six from Meigs County — were selected to the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association District 13 teams.

Locally, South Gallia and Meigs garnered the most spots with three players, Eastern was next with two choices, while Gallia Academy, Southern and River Valley picked up a spot apiece.

For the Lady Marauders on the Division I-II list, senior Mallory Hawley was named to the first team.

The Maroon and Gold were also represented well on the second team, with juniors Rylee Lisle and Jennifer Parker getting nods.

Senior Lauren Twyman of the Lady Raiders also made the second team, while Gallia Academy junior Chanee Cremeans represented the Blue Angels in the special mentions.

In Division III, the Lady Eagles had two players make the special mentions list, with juniors Sydney Reynolds and Erica Durst both getting nods.

For the Lady Rebels in Division IV, senior Jessie Rutt picked up a first team nod. South Gallia also had second team and special mention reps in sophomore Tori Triplett and freshman Emma Clary, respectively.

The Lady Tornadoes of Southern were also represented, with senior Kayla Evans getting a second team nod.

Vinton County senior Cameron Zinn was the Division I-II Player of the Year and the North-South Representative, with Warren’s Abbie Smith as the North-South alternate. Jackson’s Matt Walburn was named Coach of the Year for Division I-II.

In Division III, the Player of the Year was Tomi Hinkle and the Coach of the Year was Jon Buchanan, both of whom represent Fairland. Alexander’s Marlee Grinstead is the North-South alternate.

Waterford claimed all three special awards in Division IV, with Cara Taylor as Player of the Year and North-South Representative, while Jerry Close won Coach of the Year.

South Gallia senior Jessie Rutt (11) moves the ball by the Lady Raider defense during a basketball game against River Valley Jan. 18 in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_3.12-SG-Rutt.jpg South Gallia senior Jessie Rutt (11) moves the ball by the Lady Raider defense during a basketball game against River Valley Jan. 18 in Mercerville, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

OVP area nets 11 selections total

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

