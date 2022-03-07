Tigers too much for Rio men

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Campbellsville University finished strong in all three sets and cruised to a 3-0 victory over the University of Rio Grande, Friday night, in Mid-South Conference men’s volleyball action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

The Tigers recorded the match win by scores of 25-18, 25-20, 25-20.

Campbellsville improved to 9-3 overall and 7-2 in conference play with the victory.

Rio Grande fell to 1-16 overall and 0-11 in the MSC with the loss.

The RedStorm led 15-14 in set one, but watched the Tigers score 11 of the final 14 winners to take an early match lead.

Rio was still within striking distance in set two, trailing 21-19 late, Campbellsville scored each of the final four points — two on kills and two via service aces to take control.

The Tigers finished off the straight sets win by scoring six of the final eight winners in set three.

Campbellsville finished with a .375 swing percentage, tallying 39 kills and 12 errors in 72 attacks.

Bastiaan Van Houten had a match-best 13 kills to pace the Tigers, while Armaan Dosanjh and Erik Malek had 16 and 14 assists, respectively. Malek also had four of his team’s 10 service aces and three block assists in the win.

Andres Laboy had 12 digs for CU and Kendall Walter had three block assists of his own.

Freshman Tyler Miller-Bross (Loveland, OH) led Rio Grande with nine kills, while freshman Seth Mohr (Canton, OH) had 17 assists.

Freshman Sam Kaylor (Lewis Center, OH) had three digs and two service aces, while freshman Juan Carlos Polanco (Columbus, OH) had three digs of his own.

The RedStorm finished with a .183 attack percentage (23 kills, 12 errors, 60 swings).

Rio Grande returns to action on Tuesday night when it hosts Mount Vernon Nazarene for a 7 p.m. first serve.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

