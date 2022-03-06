Wahama completes wrestling season

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — It didn’t go entirely as planned, but it still ended up being good enough to keep things progressing forward.

The Wahama wrestling team missed the podium for the seventh time in eight postseasons, but the White Falcons did have multiple grapplers record victories for the first time since 2020 during the 75th annual WVSSAC Championships held this weekend at Mountain Health Arena in Cabell County.

The White Falcons ended the 3-day event with a 3-6 overall record and recorded a final tally of seven points, which tied them with both Richwood and Chapmanville for 32nd place out of 45 scoring teams in the Class AA-A field.

The Red and White also ended up joining Richwood in 12th place out of 19 scoring teams in the final Class A standings.

Cameron — which joined Fairmont Senior as overall runners-up in the Class AA-A standings behind 4-peat champion Point Pleasant — ended up claiming the Class A title with 116.5 points.

Greenbrier West was the Class A runner-up with 62 points and ended up 10th overall in the final AA-A standings.

Junior Kase Stewart went 1-2 overall and had a pinfall win at 138 pounds, allowing him to record at least one victory in his third consecutive postseason tournament. Stewart joined Trevor Hunt in 2020 in having multiple WHS grapplers win matches at the same state meet.

Junior Trey Ohlinger finished 2-2 overall and had a pinfall victory in his state debut at 220 pounds. Junior Logan Roach was also winless in his state debut after dropping both matches at 152 pounds.

Freshman Blake Henry qualified for state by placing fourth in the Class AA-A Region IV tournament at 106 pounds, but was ultimately replaced in the state tournament.

Henry technically becomes ninth freshman in WHS history — and first since Stewart — to qualify for the state meet, joining the likes of Brandon Hodge (2001), Perry Ellis (2002), Cory Patterson (2005), Micaiah Branch (2007), Kane Roush (2011), Dalton Kearns (2015), Hunt (2018) and Stewart (2020).

Wahama has now scored at least one point at the state level 13 times in the last 15 tournaments, which includes a current streak of six consecutive postseasons.

