Point pummeling AA-A field

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — One big question has pretty much been answered after Day 2. The rest of the answers come late Saturday night.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team has more than likely secured the program’s first-ever 4-peat and its seventh Class AA-A championship overall following the conclusion of Friday’s second and third sessions of the 75th annual WVSSAC Championships being held at Mountain Health Arena.

The Big Blacks have dominated the Class AA-A field from start to finish, and that likely won’t change on Saturday as the Red and Black have seven different grapplers competing for individual titles in the vaunted fifth and final session of the tournament.

PPHS also enters Saturday’s fourth session with nine wrestlers still competing for podium spots, but only two of those nine will not have the chance to compete for an individual state crown.

Point Pleasant — which scored 46 points and led by 22.5 points after Day 1 — went 12-6 in second session matches while increasing their lead out to 51.5 points over Cameron (61.5) with a total of 103 points.

Following a 9-3 mark in the third session Friday night, the Big Blacks pushed their team score out to 194 points. Independence is now second overall with 93 points, while Cameron leads Class A and is third overall with 90.5 points.

PPHS owns a 33-10 overall mark through two full days and three sessions of work, which includes 21 pinfall victories and two major decision wins.

Seniors Justin Bartee (145) and Derek Raike (160) both go after a sacred mark on Saturday evening as each grappler will look to join Rusty Maness (2008-11) as the only 4-time individual state champions in program history.

Sophomores Nathan Wood (113), Conner Blessing (120) and Kolton Weaver (285) are each competing in their first-ever state finals, as are freshmen Gunner Andrick (126) and Josh Woyan (152).

Those seven finalists allow Point Pleasant to compete in half of the weight class championships matches on Saturday night, which will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Big Blacks can also add to their tally on Saturday morning as seniors Mackandle Freeman (138) and Colby Price (220) both battle through fourth session consolation matches within their respective divisions.

Sophomore Ciah Nutter (132), senior Ethan Marcum (170) and senior Brayden Connolly (195) all went 2-2 over two days and have been eliminated from the tournament. Junior Luke Moffitt dropped both of his matches and is also out of the 182-pound bracket.

After a scoreless Day 1, Wahama bounced back on Day 2 and posted a 3-3 overall mark en route to earning seven points — which puts them tied for 32nd with both Chapmanville and Richwood after the third session.

The White Falcons, however, will not be adding any other points as all three of their grapplers have been eliminated from the competition.

Junior Trey Ohlinger was 2-2 overall at 220 pounds and junior Kase Stewart was 1-2 at 138 pounds, while junior Logan Roach dropped both of his bouts at 152 pounds.

Point Pleasant has netted a half-dozen individual state champions over each of the past two Class AA-A tournaments.

