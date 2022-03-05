OVP lands 12 all-district girls teams

A dozen girls from the Ohio Valley Publishing area were selected to the 2021-22 Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association all-Southeast district girls basketball teams, as voted on by a select panel of members of the OPSWA.

All six Ohio-based programs in Gallia and Meigs counties had at least one selection, with South Gallia leading the way with four honorees.

Meigs was next with three selections and Eastern came away with a pair of picks, while Southern, Gallia Academy and River Valley each landed a single choice to the squads.

The Lady Rebels had a pair of Division IV second team honorees in senior Jessie Rutt and sophomore Tori Triplett, while freshman Emma Clary was a third team choice. Sophomore Macie Sanders was also named to the D-4 special mention squad.

The Lady Marauders had a first team selection in Division II in senior Mallory Hawley and a second team choice in junior Rylee Lisle. Senior Jennifer Parker was also a special mention honoree in D-2 for MHS.

The Lady Eagles — the lone Division III program in the area — were represented by juniors Sydney Reynolds and Erica Durst, who respectively came away with second and third team honors.

Southern senior Kayla Evans was a first team selection in Division IV, while River Valley senior Lauren Twyman came away with third team accolades in Division II. Gallia Academy sophomore Chanee Cremeens was a special mention selection as well in Division II.

Eastern junior Sydney Reynolds (14) releases a shot attempt over a handful of South Gallia defenders during a Jan. 20 girls basketball contest in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_1.20-EHS-Reynolds.jpg Eastern junior Sydney Reynolds (14) releases a shot attempt over a handful of South Gallia defenders during a Jan. 20 girls basketball contest in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

