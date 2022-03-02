OVP sports briefs

PYL baseball-softball signups

POMEROY, Ohio — The Pomeroy Youth League will be having baseball and softball signups for boys ages 4-15 and girls ages 4-17 for the upcoming 2022 season.

Signups will be held at the Pomeroy Fire Department from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the Saturdays of March 5th and March 12th, as well as another signup from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 10.

For more information, contact Ken at 740-416-8901.

MYL baseball-softball signups

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio — The Middleport Youth League will host signups for the upcoming 2022 season at the Middleport Village Hall from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the Saturdays of March 5th and March 12th, as well as another signup from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8.

For more information, contact either Jackie at 740-416-1261 or Dave at 740-590-0438.

Elks scholarship applications now being accepted

Gallipolis Elks Lodge #107 scholarships are now available for graduating high school seniors from Gallia and Meigs counties in Ohio, as well as Mason County, W.Va.

Scholarship applications are only available at guidance counselor offices at high schools within the tri-county area. Awards will be based on the applicant’s financial need, scholastic achievements and leadership qualities.

Deadline for return of the application to the Gallipolis Elks Lodge is Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Completed applications can also be sent to: Past Exalted Ruler’s Association, Gallipolis Elks Lodge #107, 408 Second Avenue, P.O. Box 303, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.