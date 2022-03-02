Titans knock off Wahama, 39-38

MASON, W.Va. — Every shot counts.

The Wahama boys basketball team learned this the hard way after a 39-38 home loss to the Gilmer County Titans (8-15) Tuesday evening in the opening round of the Region IV, Section 2 Tournament.

The two teams traded points and leads to open Tuesday’s ballgame.

Midway through the first quarter, the Titans held on to a slight 8-6 lead.

In the last four minutes of the first, the White Falcons (12-11) found trouble getting their shots to land, scoring only two points in that span.

Meanwhile, the road team took advantage of this by going on a 7-2 run to go into the second quarter up 15-8.

The White and Red got back into things in the second quarter, going on a 6-0 scoring run to cut the Titans’ lead to two points.

However, the Titans were able to hold the home team off through the rest of the half, going into the locker rooms with a 24-22 lead.

Wahama faced scoring problems again in the third quarter, unable to find the basket until three minutes in.

Fortunately for them, the Titans only scored five points of their own in that same span of time.

The Blue and Red took the wait-and-see approach in the second half, taking advantage of the lack of a shot clock by passing the ball around the key, waiting for the best opportunity for a drive or a shot.

With the White Falcon defense not pressing, this allowed the visitors to take precious time off the clock, going into the final quarter with a 29-25 advantage.

Slowly climbing up the scoreboard, the White and Red finally took the lead back with a 3-pointer with three minutes to go in the ballgame, but the Titans got it back on their next possession.

With two minutes to go, the road team held a 3-point lead, but the White Falcons cut it to one with 99 seconds left.

With a minute to go, Wahama scored a field goal to take the lead.

The White Falcons had three separate opportunities at free throws to extend their lead with under a minute to go, but could hit a single one.

With six seconds to go, the Titans ran down the court and hit a layup right at the buzzer to take the win.

Wahama head coach Ed Fry said the Titans had a good game plan to keep his team on their toes.

“They wanted to slow everything down and keep the ball out of our hands,” he said.

After such a tough loss, Fry acknowledged this game will be in the minds of his team for a while, but they have to move on.

“Should we have won this game? Absolutely,” he said. “This one is going to hurt for a while, but our kids are resilient and I know they will be hungry next season.”

In shot totals, Wahama led in field goals and free throws with tallies of 13-12 and 6-0, respectively.

Gilmer County led in 3-pointers 5-2.

Leading the White Falcons in points was sophomore Sawyer VanMatre, who recorded seven field goals and two free throws for a total of 16 points.

Behind him was junior Ethan Gray, who had one 3-pointer and four field goals for 11 points.

Rounding out the Wahama scoring were Harrison Panko-Shields with six points, Bryce Zuspan with three points, Josiah Lloyd with one point and Michael VanMatre with one point.

Leading the Titans were Garrett Butler and Josh Lipscomb, who both had two 3-pointers and five field goals for 16 points each.

In rebounds, the White and Red had six offensive and 26 defensive for a total of 32 and were led by Gray with 11.

The Blue and Red had four offensive boards and 14 defensive for a total of 18 and were led by Eam Hamric with seven.

The Titans move on to the section finals against either the Hannan Wildcats or the Huntington St. Joe Irish at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Wahama sophomore Sawyer VanMatre (21) finds an open look at the hoop during a basketball game against the Gilmer County Titans Tuesday evening in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_3.1-Wah-VanMatre.jpg Wahama sophomore Sawyer VanMatre (21) finds an open look at the hoop during a basketball game against the Gilmer County Titans Tuesday evening in Mason, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.