OVCS drops season finale to Knights, 62-46

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The Ohio Valley Christian boys basketball team closed out its season Friday evening with a 62-46 road loss to the Parkersburg Christian Knights (11-6).

The Defenders (1-20) scored a total of 10 points in the first quarter, going into the second down by six.

The Sky Blue and Gold offense faced some struggles in the second set of eight minutes, scoring seven points to the Knights’ 14 to go into halftime down 30-17.

The third quarter was tightly contested, with the Defenders only getting outscored 14-12, but went into the final quarter at a 44-29 disadvantage.

The fourth was similarly close, with the home team edging out the visitors 18-17.

However, this meant the deficit mostly remained the same, sealing the loss for OVC.

Leading the Defenders in points was sophomore Cash Burnett, who recorded one 3-pointer, six field goals and two free throws for a total of 17 points.

Behind him was junior Bradley Haley, who had one 3-pointer and five field goals for 13 points.

Rounding out the Ohio Valley Christian scoring were Austin Beaver with 12 points, Ethan Haley with two points and Michael Staufer with two points.

Leading the Knights were Navi Hewitt and Nazir Hewitt, both of whom had 16 points each.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

