Newland, Sedeyn compete at girls state meet

HILLIARD, Ohio — From history in the making to history made.

A pair of seniors from the Ohio Valley Publishing area completed historic runs this past weekend at the 2022 Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association girls state championships held at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Eastern senior Brielle Newland and Gallia Academy senior Jules Sedeyn became the first ladies in their school’s respective histories to compete at the state level in wrestling.

Though getting there ended up being the same journey for each girl, the road took a significant turn once the event started.

Newland ended up placing sixth overall at 135 pounds after going 3-2 while earning a spot on the podium.

Sedeyn finished the weekend at 0-2 in the 120-pound weight class.

It is the third year in a row that the OHSWCA has conducted a state tournament for girls wrestling.

