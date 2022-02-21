Rio baseball swept at Brewton-Parker

MOUNT VERNON, Ga. — The University of Rio Grande wasted a solid game two pitching performance from Trey Carter and suffered a doubleheader sweep a the hands of Brewton-Parker College, Friday night, in non-conference baseball action at the B-P Baseball Complex.

The Barons won the seven-inning opener, 11-2, before taking the nine-inning nightcap, 2-0.

Rio Grande dropped to 5-8 as a result of the sweep.

Brewton-Parker improved to 3-7 with the two wins.

In the opener, the Barons scored twice in the first inning before putting things on ice with a nine-run fifth inning.

Jordan Rahn went 2-for-4, including a grand slam home run in the nine-run fifth, while Taz Worrell went 3-for-4 with a triple and a run batted in.

Matt Collins went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in the victory, while Drew DeMasi and Jackson Smith drove in two runs each.

A trio of B-P pitchers teamed on a four-hitter, with starter Ty Cook earning his first win in three decisions. He allowed three hits and two walks while striking out 10 in six shutout innings.

Junior Brady Choban (Wadsworth, OH) started and took the loss for Rio, allowing seven hits and five runs over four innings. He also walked two and struck out seven.

Junior AJ Thomas (Pickerington, OH) had two hits, while freshman Cole Brennan (Anderson, OH) and sophomore John Arcaro (Trinity, FL) drove in one run each for the RedStorm, who scored both of their runs in their final two at bats.

In game two, Carter fired a complete game four-hitter with a career-high 12 strikeouts…only to take a loss.

The sophomore left-hander from Wheelersburg, Ohio surrendered single runs in both the third and fourth innings in the hard-luck loss.

DeMasi doubled and drove in one run for B-P, while Smith also knocked in a run.

Austin Visocchi scattered eight hits and a walk while striking out eight for his first win, while Chandler Koerner struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth inning to record a save.

Thomas had two hits in a losing cause for Rio Grande.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

