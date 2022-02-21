Lady Generals charge past Meigs, 82-35

LONDONDERRY, Ohio — Definitely the top seed in the district, not to mention the sixth-ranked team in the girls Associated Press poll, for a reason.

Host Sheridan made 14 trifectas, shot 60 percent from the field and had five different players reach double figures on Saturday during an 82-35 victory over the Meigs girls basketball team in a Division II Southeast 1 district semifinal matchup at Southeastern High School in Ross County.

The eighth seeded Lady Marauders (18-7) never led in the contest as the guests went more than two minutes without a single point, while the Lady Generals (21-3) had already built a 7-0 edge by that point.

SHS led by as many as 16 points (20-4) in the opening frame and eventually secured a 20-6 advantage through eight minutes of play.

MHS opened the second period with a quick 5-1 run to close to within 21-10 less than a minute in, but the Red and White countered with a 26-3 surge that included the final 18 points of the half for a commanding 47-14 lead.

Sheridan began the second half with three straight trifectas from Jamisyn Stinson as part of an 11-0 run in the opening 1:35 for a 58-14 cushion.

Both teams traded 10 points apiece the rest of the canto, with SHS twice leading by 46 points before securing a 68-24 edge headed into the finale.

Faith Stinson gave the Lady Generals their largest lead at 78-27 with a basket at the 5:58 mark of the fourth. The Lady Marauders closed regulation with an 8-4 run to complete the 47-point outcome.

Sheridan outrebounded the guests by a 28-15 overall margin, including 13-6 on the offensive glass. Meigs also committed 15 of the 22 turnovers in the contest.

The Lady Marauders made 13-of-35 field goal attempts for 37 percent, including a 3-of-10 effort from behind the arc for 30 percent. MHS was also 6-of-12 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Mallory Hawley led Meigs with 13 points, followed by Andrea Mahr with eight points and Rylee Lisle with four markers. Mahr hauled in a team-high five rebounds, with Hawley and Lisle each grabbing three caroms.

Jennifer Parker and Keaghan Wolfe were next with three points each, while Maggie Musser and Mara Hall completed the tally with two points apiece.

Sheridan netted 31-of-52 shot attempts overall and went 14-of-28 from 3-point range for 50 percent. The hosts also sank 5-of-10 charity tosses for 50 percent.

Jamisyn Stinson led SHS with a game-high 18 points, followed by Faith Stinson with a double-double effort of 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Bailey Beckstedt was next with 15 points, while Halle Warner added 11 markers. Nora Saffell also recorded 10 points and six rebounds for the victors.

It was the final basketball game for seniors Mara Hall and Mallory Hawley in the Maroon and Gold.

