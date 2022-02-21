Lady Rebels fall to PND in OT, 65-58

PIKETON, Ohio — The South Gallia girls basketball team narrowly lost a 65-58 game in overtime to the Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans (20-3) in the Division IV Southeast 2 district semifinals Saturday afternoon at Piketon High School.

The first quarter was a tightly-contested one, with the Lady Rebels (16-7) and Lady Titans both scoring 14 points.

The Red and Gold took the lead in the second quarter, outscoring Notre Dame 12-11 to go into halftime with a 26-25.

The point differential didn’t change at the end of the third quarter, with both teams scoring 17 points.

Up 43-42, the Lady Rebels were outscored by single point to force the game into overtime 58-58.

In overtime, the Lady Titans kept the Red and Gold from getting a single point to end their season.

Leading the Lady Rebels in points was senior Jessie Rutt and freshman Emma Clary, who both had 20 points.

Both had three 3-pointers, five field goals and one free throw.

Rounding out the South Gallia scoring were Tori Triplett with 12 points and Macie Sanders with six points.

Leading the Lady Titans was Annie Dettwiller, who recorded seven field goals and four free throws for a total of 18 points.

By Colton Jeffries

