Lady Falcons soar past Hannan, 56-6

MASON, W.Va. — One moves on and one goes home.

The Wahama girls basketball team defeated the Hannan Lady Cats 56-6 at home in the Class A Region IV, Section 2 Tournament Saturday evening.

The Lady Falcons got to work quickly in Saturday’s ballgame, getting a 7-0 lead in the first couple minutes.

The White and Red offense put up 19 points in the first eight minutes while the defense kept the Navy and White from putting up any.

It’s the same story for Hannan in the second quarter, with the road team unable to find the basket.

Wahama dominated the boards in the first half, getting a total of 31.

This helped the home team go into halftime with a 27-0 lead.

The Lady Cats got their first points three minutes into the third quarter.

However, this did little to stop the Lady Falcons extending their lead, going into the final quarter with a 42-4 advantage.

Ultimately, the White and Red were able to cruise through the fourth quarter for the win.

Wahama head coach Trey Tucker said his team will need to keep this level of confidence going forward.

“We struggle with things like that sometimes, having a younger team and all,” he said. “I think when we go in confident, we can play our game and be alright.”

Hannan head coach Kellie Thomas said she is proud of the leadership her seniors have shown.

“I had two seniors out there tonight and one was hurt,” she said. “They all played their hearts out and gave everything they had.”

In shot totals, Wahama led in all facets, going 5-0 in 3-pointers, 18-3 in field goals and 5-0 in free throws.

Leading the Lady Falcons in scoring was senior Lauren Noble, who had four 3-pointers and one field goal for a total of 14 points.

Behind her was a 3-way tie for second, with freshmen Kalyn Christian and Kate Reynolds and junior Amber Wolfe having nine points each.

Each girl had four field goals and one free throw.

Rounding out the Wahama scoring were D’Lynn Warth with seven points, Elissa Hoffman with six points and Phoebe Richardson with two points.

Leading the Lady Cats was sophomore Miranda Smith, who had two field goals for four points.

Behind her was Makenzie Simmons, who had one field goal for two points.

In rebounds, the White and Red had 28 offensive and 25 defense for a total of 53 and were led by Wolfe and Noble with 13 each.

The Navy and White had four offensive boards and 14 defensive for a total of 18 and were led by sophomore Chloe Spears with five.

The Lady Falcons will be back on the court Tuesday when they travel to Glenville, W.Va. to take on the top-seeded Gilmer County Lady Titans.

