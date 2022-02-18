White Falcons top Braxton County, 92-52

MASON, W.Va. — The Wahama boys basketball team picked up a 92-52 victory over the Braxton County Eagles (11-8) at home Thursday evening in the opening round of the Little Kanawha Conference Tournament.

The White Falcons (12-9) doubled the Eagles’ point total in the first quarter, going into the second quarter with a 24-12 lead.

The White and Red kept their high offensive output going in the second set of eight minutes, scoring 25 points to go into the locker rooms with a 49-22 advantage.

The home team had their best quarter in the third, netting 27 points while keeping Braxton County to 14 points to go into the final quarter up 76-36.

While both teams scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, it wasn’t nearly enough to disrupt Wahama from winning.

Leading the White Falcons in scoring was sophomore Sawyer VanMatre, who recorded 13 field goals and four free throws for a total of 30 points.

Behind him was junior Josiah Lloyd, who got two 3-pointers, nine field goals and one free throw for 25 points.

Rounding out the Wahama scoring were Ethan Gray with 12 points, Harrison Panko-Shields with eight points, Bryce Zuspan with seven points, Michael VanMatre with four points, Wyatt Harris with three points and Eli Rickard with three points.

Leading the Eagles was Lane Marrow and DJ Coomes with 13 points each.

Marrow had one 3-pointer and five field goals while Coomes got one 3-pointer, four field goals and two free throws.

The White Falcons will be back on the court at 7 p.m. Saturday when they play in the LKC Night of Champions.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.